AOC Slammed as “Un-American” for Proposing Laws Against Conservative Media

Not for the first time, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is being criticized for her totalitarian-tinged rhetoric. This time around, AOC said on Instagram that Congress needs to “rein in” right-wing media for what she says is a rampant amount of misinformation and lies.

Asked by a user if there is any discussion on Capitol Hill about “federal truth and reconciliation or media literacy initiatives to help with healing,” AOC was only too happy to go down that dangerous road.

“What I can say is that there’s absolutely a commission that’s being discussed, but it seems to be more investigatory in style rather than truth and reconciliation and so I think that’s an interesting concept for us to explore,” Ocasio-Cortez replied. “And I do think that several members of Congress in some of my discussions have brought up media literacy because that is a part of what happened here and we’re going to have to figure out how we rein in our media environment so that you can’t just spew disinformation and misinformation.”

She continued: “It’s one thing to have differing opinions but it’s another thing entirely to just say things that are false and so that’s something that we’re looking into.”

One can only imagine what kind of world we would live in if congressional Democrats took it upon themselves to “educate” us about the kinds of media we should and shouldn’t pay attention to. And the fact that AOC is suggesting that they should go a step further and “rein in our media environment” is a blatant rejection of the First Amendment.

“It’s just creepy, not to mention wholly un-American, for an elected official to advocate the state as adjudicator of veracity of our political speech,” wrote columnist David Harsanyi. “It’s also crassly hypocritical. If anyone could use a truth commission, it’s Congress.”

For real.

“The First Amendment explicitly bars Congress from infringing on freedom of the press or freedom of speech, and the Supreme Court has recognized no exceptions for disinformation,” wrote Reason’s Robby Soave. “If the government could ban disinformation, after all, it could use that as a cover for banning speech that is not actually false but merely critical of the government, or of specific politicians. Recall that Democrats swiftly denounced The New York Post’s report on Hunter Biden’s foreign connections as ‘disinformation,’ even though many underlying aspects of the story have since been confirmed.”

A country where Democrats (or either party, actually) has the power to shut down media they deem dishonest is a country that can no longer call itself free. AOC may have designs on living in such a country, but we damn sure don’t.