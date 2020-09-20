AOC Slams Political Centrists: You’re “Willing to Sacrifice Immigrants!”

In yet another unwarranted and unhinged attack on any American who isn’t fully down with the woke cult quickly taking over the left, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Friday that anyone still trying to stay in the political middle is an active danger to oppressed and marginalized people, including illegal aliens.

“I’m not here to dismiss you. I’m not here to poo-poo you. I’m not here to say you’re wrong or that you’re a bad person,” she said. “What I’m here to say is that this year, this election, voting for Joe Biden is not about whether you agree with him. It’s a vote to let our democracy live another day. That’s what this is about.

“We need to act in solidarity and protection for the most vulnerable people in our society who have already experienced the violent repercussions of this administration. And the reason we need to do that is because yes, the political middle is willing to sacrifice immigrants,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “The political middle too often is willing to play both sides when someone dies to police violence. Absolutely. That’s why we need to show up.”

Ocasio-Cortez went on to insist that far-leftists need to go out and vote, lest illegal immigrants and people who think it’s a good idea to resist arrest will not be “protected.”

“We need to show up because if we don’t show up, those people don’t get protected,” she claimed. “Our trans brothers and sisters will not be protected. Our immigrant brothers and sisters will not be protected. Our brothers and sisters who are not making a living wage, that are working at McDonald’s and that they aren’t being paid a living wage, or they’re working at Amazon and they’re being forced to work in unsafe conditions, we gotta show up for them.”

So there you have it. If you aren’t down with every single aspect of AOC’s New Socialism Plan for a Woker America, you are a thoughtless pig who would rather keep your taxes manageable than rescue trans people from…whatever harms they are suffering at the hands of the Trump administration. Vote for Biden whether you like him or not! Your Queen has spoken.