Art History is No Longer Woke Enough to Be Taught at Yale

In the latest sign that we are actually getting ready to hand our culture over to the Twitter mob and their university counterparts, Yale University has decided to axe their popular introductory art history course. The reason? Leftist, radical, PC-obsessed social justice warriors complained that the class was overly focused on Western Civilization and the legendary art that came out of the Renaissance. On the flipside, the class did not spend enough time featuring history and artifacts from Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Too many white men, in other words.

In an interview with The Yale Daily News, Tim Barringer, who instructs the course, said it was “problematic” to focus exclusively on the Western canon.

“I want all Yale students (and all residents of New Haven who can enter our museums freely) to have access to and to feel confident analyzing and enjoying the core works of the western tradition,” said Barringer. “But I don’t mistake a history of European painting for the history of all art in all places.”

Well, no. No one else does, either. On the other hand, ignoring the fact that some of the world’s all-time classic art came out of a specific culture (and much of it from a specific time frame) won’t ever change the fact that it happened. We can all turn our noses up at the overwhelmingly white, straight men who wrote the Constitution, but that doesn’t change the fact that those men presided over something that was transcendent in its genius. Can not the same be said of the Renaissance and the great history of European/Western art?

“My biggest critique of the decision is that it’s a disservice to undergrads,” student Mahlon Sorensen, told the paper. “If you get rid of that one, all-encompassing course, then to understand the Western canon of art, students are going to have to take multiple art history courses. Which is all well and good for the art history major, but it sucks for the rest of us.”

That last clause sums up our feelings about the social-justice-obsessed left: “It sucks for the rest of us.”

Unfortunately, they’ve successfully set up a system where to speak out against this nonsense is equivalent to giving up your career in academia. And until that calculation changes, these radicals are going to keep getting exactly what they want.