At the University of Michigan, Racial Justice Means Bringing Back Segregation

Back in the old days, signs simply said things like “Whites Only” to make it clear that black people didn’t belong at those spaces. But today, the University of Michigan at Dearborn has come up with a really woke-friendly way to get the same message across.

Just admire the genius of the “Non-POC Café,” which accomplishes the basic goals of segregation without all the messy hatefulness! Always and forever putting the racism back in the United States, leftists at the university have created the café as a “holding space for students that do not identify as POC (people of color).” But whether or not you couch racial segregation in modern politically-correct terms, segregation it remains.

Now, you may be wondering: Well, is this the university’s too-clever way to show students what life was like in America before segregation was outlawed? We can answer that in very simple terms: No.

“The Non-POC (People Of Color) Cafe is a space for students that do not identify as persons of color to gather and to discuss their experience as students on campus and as non-POC in the world,” the university site explains. “Feel free to drop in and discuss your experiences as non-persons of color and hopefully brainstorm solutions to common issues within the non-POC community.”

Just to make sure that this Non-POC Café doesn’t turn into some sort of white supremacy clan, “the Café will be facilitated by a non-POC faculty/staff member to ensure that discussions are kept safe and respectful.”

Presumably, this means that white people will gather at the café twice a month to discuss how they can be more cognizant of their “privilege,” how they can dismantle the systems of “oppression” that they’ve been told exist, and how they can finally confront their own racist leanings. We’re sure students will be lined up out the door for this rare opportunity to discuss these topics without the embarrassment of having to do so in front of black people.

Speaking of black people, where are they going to get coffee while white people are clustered up inside the Non-POC Café? Well, have no fear, because the university has also designated a café just for BIPOC individuals as well – no whites allowed!

In answer to inquiries from the website The Post Millennial, the university explained that maybe it wasn’t a good idea to use the word “café” to describe the meetings. Because that’s what the problem is.

“The original intent,” college representatives said, “was to provide students from marginalized communities a space that allowed for them to exist freely without having to normalize their lives and experiences, while also providing students that do not identify as persons of color the opportunity to deepen their understanding of race and racism without harming or relying on students of color to educate them.”

After some backlash, the university has taken down the page promoting the event.