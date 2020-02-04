Bernie Sanders Spent More Than Any Other Candidate on Private Jet Travel

Climate change hypocrite Bernie Sanders has spent more than any other 2020 Democratic Party candidate on private jet travel over the past three months, according to a new campaign filing. Sanders, who is arguably the most extreme Democrat in the field when it comes to endorsing radical solutions to limit the country’s carbon emissions, spent $1,199,579 on a “luxury private jet charter service” so that he and his staff could travel around the country for campaign events.

From the Washington Free Beacon:

The candidate who comes closest to matching Sanders in private jet spending was former vice president Joe Biden, whose campaign spent $1,040,698 to Advanced Aviation Team last quarter.

An analysis of private jet spending in filings from other top candidates found that Elizabeth Warren’s campaign spent $720,518 and Pete Buttigieg’s campaign spent $323,518. Michael Bloomberg, who pumped a whopping $200 million of his personal fortune into his campaign’s opening weeks, spent about $646,000 on private jet travel, about half of what Sanders spent.

Sanders has long leaned on private air travel on the campaign trail, despite his belief that limiting carbon emissions from the transportation sector is crucial to combating climate change. Traveling by private jet is estimated to produce roughly eight times the amount of carbon per passenger as traveling by commercial airliner.

On his official website, Sanders claims that “climate change is the single greatest threat facing our planet.” He also informs us that the “transportation sector accounts for about 26 percent of carbon pollution emissions.”

More, perhaps, when Sanders is campaigning for president.

In remarks to the New York Times, Democratic strategist Chris Lippincott scoffed at the obvious hypocrisy in Sanders’ flight schedule.

“This is the problem of presenting your purity above your practicality,” he said. “When we think about certain candidates who talk a lot about the environment, you’re going to hold them to a different standard.”

Yeah, well, that’s one way to look at it. The other way is to understand, fundamentally, that Bernie Sanders is every bit as full of hot air as anyone else on that Democratic Party stage. He may be good at playing the part of the principled radical, but it’s easy to take shots at the nation’s “millionaires” when you are one yourself. He’s got more than his fair share of the pie, and now he wants to start redistributing yours.