“Beyond the Pale”: Lincoln Project Founder Slammed for Attacking Marco Rubio

What in the world got into Steve Schmidt’s bonnet?

On Monday night, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) took a lightly mocking shot at the opening night of the Democratic National Convention, which began, bizarrely, with some brief remarks from the night’s emcee: Actress Eva Longoria.

“Brilliant move! No one is more in touch with the challenges & obstacles faced by everyday Americans than actors & celebrities,” Rubio joked.

This gentle ribbing would not seem to have required much of a response, but for some reason it really got under Schmidt’s skin. The MSNBC contributor and co-founder of the NeverTrump Lincoln Project lit into the Republican senator as if Longoria was his girlfriend.

“I was just thinking about you. Your Father fled Castro’s tyranny with nothing but the clothes on his back. He tended bar in the back of the room and watched you rise to the heights of political power within one generation. Only in America,” Schmidt tweeted.

“Of course, the origin story was an embellishment,” he continued. “Your parents came in ‘56. They weren’t fleeing communism. They were just looking for a better life like the hard working immigrants you have abandoned because you fear Trump and love your position. We are living in a moment where our institutions are under assault and Trump is attacking our 231-year-old tradition of free and fair elections.”

Somehow still not finished, Schmidt continued: “At long last we know the type of man Marco Rubio is. He is no friend of liberty. He is an apparatchik at heart. A self-interested enabler and a collaborator with the indecency he once denounced. Rubio is the type of man who would have stayed in Cuba in 59. He is the type of ambitious young man who would have sensed new opportunities. He is the type of man who would have gladly held Castro’s coat if it helped him rise, just a little.”

Wow. Uh, because he jabbed at Eva Longoria and the DNC? Keep tweeting, Steve, she’s still not going to sleep with you.

Rubio responded on Tuesday with some thoughts about Schmidt.

“Schmidt is the type of man who turns to political prostitution,” he wrote. “The type of washed-up man who sensed new opportunities to make some $. The type of man who gladly supports a party with prominent members who sympathize with Castro because it helps him be relevant, just a little.”

Rubio’s fellow Florida senator, Rick Scott, came to his colleague’s aid.

“Marco is right. Steve Schmidt has always hated conservatives. His opinion is meaningless. Telling a Cuban-American leader like @marcorubio that he would have supported Castro is offensive and idiotic,” Scott wrote.

But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was even more pointed in his criticism of Schmidt.

“Marco & I haven’t always agreed, but to see him slandered by this oleaginous cretin is shameful. Schmidt wouldn’t understand—he’s spent his life serving, & then betraying, powerful men—but for those whose families suffered & bled under Castro’s tyranny, this is beyond the pale,” Cruz wrote.

Yeah, we’d say so.

Schmidt is an embarrassment to himself, MSNBC, and the NeverTrump movement.

In other words, three things that really can’t sustain any further embarrassment.