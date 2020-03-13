Biden Has a Strong Plan to Combat the Virus. It’s Trump’s.

In a much-ballyhooed press conference on Thursday meant to showcase how much more presidential and responsible Joe Biden is than Donald Trump, the former vice president addressed the American people and rolled out his recommendations for responding to the growing coronavirus crisis. But after harshly criticizing Trump’s response, Biden unveiled his own advice for how to confront the disease – advice that was virtually indistinguishable from steps the Trump administration is already taking.

“The administration’s failure on testing is colossal. And it’s a failure of planning, leadership and execution,” Biden said. “By next week, the number of tests should be in the millions, not the thousands.”

Biden then turned his attention to the silly, politically-correct worries of the left.

“Neither should we panic or fallback on xenophobia,” he stated. “Labeling COVID-19 a ‘foreign virus’ does not displace accountability for the misjudgments that have been taken thus far by the Trump administration. Let me be crystal clear: the coronavirus does not have a political affiliation.”

Thanks for clearing that up, Joe. We could have sworn we saw the coronavirus registering with the Green Party last week, but now we know that we were mistaken. Turns out that human pathogens are not eligible to vote in the United States.

But okay, the Trump administration botched everything, and everything would have been better under the careful, sober leadership of Joe “You’re a Lying, Dog-Faced Pony Soldier” Biden. So let’s hear your plan of attack, Joe.

“First. Anyone, anyone who needs to be tested based on medical guidance should be tested at no charge, at no charge,” Biden said.

Hmm, President Trump already waived charges for people who need coronavirus testing the day before, Joe. Please catch up.

“The CDC, private labs, universities, and manufacturers should be working lock step to get this done and get it done correctly. No effort should be spared. None. No excuses should be made. Tests should be available to all who need them and the government, the government should stop at nothing to make that happen,” Biden continued.

Well, this is in line with steps the Trump administration took last month after the first signs of community spread were being seen in Washington. Those efforts have been, admittedly, much slower than we’d like, but that’s a commentary on the efficiency of the federal government bureaucracy writ large – not the Trump administration specifically.

Biden went on to argue that we need to provide financial relief for small business owners, a plan that Trump – again – rolled out on national television the evening before.

His remaining propositions basically amounted to a plea that the government “do something” to stop the spread of the virus and contain what could turn out to be a major health emergency. It’s not a serious policy proposal to stand up in front of the country and urge the nation’s scientists to “hurry up” and come out with a vaccine. It’s just hot air.

Biden got a lot of praise on Friday from liberal media organizations rushing to say stuff like, “This is how a normal president responds to a crisis.” But they would have said that even if Biden had shown up to the press conference wearing chaps, no pants, and a KFC bucket on his head. Praising Democrats and trashing Trump is their stock in trade.

Even when it’s completely undeserved.