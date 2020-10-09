Bin Laden’s Niece: I Get More Crap for Being a Trump Supporter!

Remember a few years back (before “she” succumbed to the pressure of the LGBT community and switched sides) when Caitlyn Jenner claimed that she got a whole lot more flack for being a Republican than she ever got for being transgender? We were reminded of that when we read this essay from Noor Bin Ladin, the niece of the most infamous terrorist in history. Because she makes the same claim – that “being pro-Trump has caused me more grief than being Osama Bin Laden’s niece.”

Weird, if true.

And yet…completely believable.

“Americans are, in my experience, the warmest, most kind-hearted and open-minded people in the world,” she wrote in the Spectator this week. “I have found this to be true for my whole life, despite being the niece of Osama bin Laden and sharing the same last name (albeit spelled slightly differently — bin Ladin is the original translation). Americans base their judgment on the content of someone’s character and actions, not on the color of their skin — or their last name. This was reaffirmed last month, after I voiced my love for America and support for President Trump.

“But in my private life, I have lost a few so-called friends for backing Donald Trump over the past five years,” she continued. “Coming out publicly was a step too far for some, and the vitriol I received for stating my political beliefs revealed unflattering sides to certain characters. From a sociological standpoint, it is quite interesting that in some elitist circles being pro-Trump has caused me more grief than carrying the name bin Ladin.”

It is quite interesting. We have to ask – and we mean this with 100% seriousness – does the left even consider Bin Laden a person worthy of being reviled? We wouldn’t have asked that question a few years ago. But the more we learn about the left’s new critical-race-theory of the world, we now have to really wonder about it. After all, the left’s new theories say that basically everything on the planet can be explained by racial/gender power dynamics. Unsaid (although sometimes put fairly bluntly) is this suggestion: If a brown person strikes out violently against a white person, it’s justice. If you look at 9/11 through that distorted lens, what do you find?

Sometimes you have to peel the onion down to its core to expose the ugly truth within, and we’re pretty sure that there are a whole lot of leftists out there who would struggle to condemn Bin Laden and Al Qaeda.

But not, of course, his Trump-loving niece. In the deranged morality play that the left is writing, SHE is the true black sheep of the family.