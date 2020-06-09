BIPOC: The Latest Update From the Ministry of Political Correctness

Circa the day before yesterday, racial activists and academics decided they had a new term for everyone to use when it came to identifying minorities: People of Color. This language swap seemed strangely close to the “colored people” euphemism that was deemed abhorrent forty years ago, but hey, we’re sure there’s a meaningful difference in there somewhere. By the time you first heard the term “POC” and your lunch break, it exploded in popularity. And before you could say “Latinx,” the term was being used by every major news organization in America.

But if you were just getting used to the way “People of color” rolled off the tongue, we’ve got bad news for you. The geniuses at the Ministry of Political Correctness have been working hard to come up with a brand new term, and now they’re ready to roll.

From Yahoo:

While we’ve been accustomed to using the term people of color (POC) to describe many from around the world, there’s an emerging term that has begun to gain momentum in an effort to be more inclusive and bring more individuals into the conversation.

The term BIPOC represents Black, Indigenous and People of Color. According to The BIPOC Project, it’s a way of building a collective community and “undoing Native invisibility, anti-Blackness, dismantling white supremacy and advancing racial justice.”

So why should we use BIPOC over POC? Using the term promotes the inclusion of all people of color who have also been mistreated, misrepresented and discriminated against for the color of their skin, their culture or their way of life. It unites marginalized communities together, uplifts their voices and highlights all multiracial backgrounds in a way that doesn’t erase the identities of other people of color like Black and Indigenous people.

BIPOC? Bye-pock? It sounds like a slur you would call somebody in the bar just before getting your teeth knocked out.

There are certain PC language swaps that we understand, even if we don’t agree with them. When liberals switched “pro-abortion” to “pro-choice,” well, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see what they’re going for. Same with when they swapped out “illegal alien” for “undocumented American.” The logic is clear. Sinister as hell, but still clear.

But what is accomplished, actually, by changing “people of color” to “BIPOC”? Are there people whose jobs depend on their ability to churn out new terms that keep everyone guessing what to say and what not to say?

If so…can’t we find them something else to do?