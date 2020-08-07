Black Actress Apologizes for Playing (Darker-Skinned) Black Woman

In what surely has to be the height of woke nonsense, black actress Zoe Saldana actually broke into tears this week as she apologized for playing black singer Nina Simone in a 2016 movie.

Saldana, who is best known for portraying a green-skinned character in the Marvel movies, said that she didn’t understand at the time that it was inappropriate for her to play a women with much darker skin of her own. While they are both black women, Saldana said, she should have advocated for Simone to be played by an actress with similar skin color.

“I should have never played Nina,” she said in an interview with Steven Canals. “I should have done everything in my power with the leverage that I had 10 years ago, which was a different leverage, but it was leverage nonetheless. I should have tried everything in my power to cast a Black woman to play an exceptionally perfect Black woman.”

But. But. You ARE a black woman.

That was the logic Saldana used to fight off the backlash that accompanied her casting in 2016.

“I’m black the way I know how to be. You have no idea who I am. I am black. I’m raising black men,” she told Allure magazine back then. “Don’t you ever think you can look at me and address me with such disdain.”

We suppose that kind of sentiment is no longer okay in the Great Age of Woke, though.

“I thought back then that I had the permission because I was a Black woman,” Saldana said this week. “And I am. But it was Nina Simone. And Nina had a life and she had a journey that should have been — and should be — honored to the most specific detail because she was a specifically detailed individual. She deserved better.”

She expressed the depth of her apology with an onrush of tears.

“I’m sorry,” she said, crying. “I’m so sorry.”

Sorry…for what? Sorry…to whom? What the hell are you crying about?

Simone and other civil rights activists fought to make this country a place where one’s skin color would be the least important thing about them. Tragically ironic, then, to see us go in the exact opposite direction. It’s not Saldana who should be apologizing, it is every woke nutter out there who is trying to make skin color the MOST important thing about a human being. Absolutely no good can come of this movement, and as we’ve seen many times throughout history, this type of thinking can lead to a whole lot of misery.

But hey, if we just cancel history or rewrite it, we won’t have to think about that as we push forward!