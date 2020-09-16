Black Lives Matter Founder: Capitalism Must Be Abolished

You have to wonder if all of those woke corporations plastering “Black Lives Matter” all over their Twitter pages, their basketball courts, and their merchandise actually know what it is they’re supporting. Do they realize that if the people behind BLM had their way, their corporations wouldn’t actually be allowed to exist anymore? Do they understand that the true aim of these socialists is to bring about a nation where profit-centered companies are no longer a part of the American landscape? Do they support this?

It might be time for someone to ask these “down with the struggle” CEOs what they think of Black Lives Matter’s real agenda.

While BLM has done an excellent job convincing the drooling masses and the mainstream media that they’re only concerned with taming police violence, the truth behind the curtain is a bit messier. Take it from Alicia Garza, one of the co-founders of the movement. At a 2015 conference, Garza made it clear that black lives can only matter when capitalism is destroyed.

“It’s not possible for a world to emerge where black lives matter if it’s under capitalism,” Garza said at the time. “And it’s not possible to abolish capitalism without a struggle against national oppression and gender oppression.”

Uh-huh.

Of course, for anyone paying attention, this isn’t news. Also in 2015, Garza’s co-founder Patrisse Cullors described the pair of them like this: “Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories.”

And according to The Movement for Black Lives, which is a kind of super-collection of groups that include BLM and other social justice activist squads, “Black people will never achieve liberation under the current global racialized capitalist system.”

Garza’s radical intentions have not been diminished by the growing popularity and influence of her organization.

“We’re talking about changing how we’ve organized this country, so that we actually can achieve the justice that we are fighting for,” she told progressives in Maine last year. “I believe we all have work to do to keep dismantling the organizing principle of this society, which creates inequities for everyone.”

But please, do tell us again how “Defund the Police” and other extremist slogans are simply rhetorical flourishes that really entail “reforming the police” and helping black people get shot less often.

When they say they want to dismantle society and build it up again in their image, you’d better believe that’s exactly what they want to do.