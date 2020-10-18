Brown University Associate: Trump Signs Make Black People “Terrified”

We’re accustomed at this point to see liberals catastrophize every single thing they don’t like. Silence is violence, words are violence, Republicans are fascists, Trump is Hitler, and on and on. Still, it never fails to unnerve us every time we see it happen. It’s the absurdity that somehow never loses its ability to shock. Not because there are people out there that think this way – crazy folks are nothing new – but because there are so damn many of them! Crazy has gone mainstream in this country.

Exhibit #2,992: Carycruz Bueno, a postdoctoral research associate with Brown University’s Annenberg Institute. Bueno did a little traveling recently, and when she took up temporary residence at a Maine AirBnb, she was horrified to see that the owners of the house had signs supporting President Donald Trump in their yard.

Political signs? In an ELECTION YEAR? Say it ain’t so, Carycruz.

“Disappointed @airBnB doesn’t understand the trauma of TRUMP signs on a @airbnb rental causes black person,” she tweeted, kicking off her grievances. “My husband rented a place in Maine and when we arrived in the evening we saw Trump yard signs and other white supremacist symbols. I immediately was terrified and scared for my life and family safety.”

So, just saying: If you are scared for your life upon seeing a Trump sign…you have serious mental issues and you need to seek professional help. Not even kidding, you need to get a therapist and some powerful corrective medication. There’s Trump Derangement Syndrome, and then there’s this.

“We left and @airbnb says they can’t do anything,” she continued. “Prime example how white companies make a BLM statement but when Black person tells them they didn’t feel safe they do nothing.”

What…what are they supposed to do? Refund your money because you’re scared of your shadow?

She went on to suggest that “we need a greenbook for @airbnb so we know where we are safe.”

Hmm, pretty sure you would have been perfectly safe at the house you rented, actually.

By the way, you might have read her first tweet and thought to yourself, well, she did say there were “other” white supremacist things in the yard, so maybe it’s about more than a Trump sign. We would encourage you to not waste too much effort giving her the benefit of the doubt. Because in a later tweet, she identified the “top symbols that invoke fear in Black people.”

The list included the “USA flag.” Hell, this woman might have found the mailbox frightening.

Next time you are listening to Black Lives Matter tell you about the “oppression” that black people face in America today, spare a thought for Carycruz Bueno and the “terrifying” symbols of Trump signs and American flags. We’re pretty sure at least some of this oppression is, shall we say, self-induced.