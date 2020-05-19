California: No Money for First Responders (But Plenty for Illegals)

In a stunning threat on Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom told CNN that his state needs a federal bailout or else budgetary concerns would force Sacramento Democrats to make some tough choices. Indeed, Newsom said that if Washington doesn’t give California the necessary funding, he would probably have no choice but to give firefighters and other first responders a pink slip due to the financial hardship caused by the coronavirus.

What Newsom did not mention in the interview: That California is currently distributing a special state-run stimulus package for illegal immigrants left out of the federal coronavirus stimulus. In other words, they don’t have enough money to pay first responders, but they have plenty in the coffers to take care of people who shouldn’t even be in this country.

“It’s a social responsibility at a time when states large and small are facing unprecedented budgetary stress. It is incumbent upon the federal government to support the states through this difficult time,” Newsom said. “I hope they’ll consider this next time they want to salute and celebrate our first responders – consider the fact that they will be the first ones laid off by cities and counties. This is not a red issue or a blue issue. This is impacting every state in America.”

Well, we’re not sure that “every state in America” is looking to Washington for a bailout, Gavin. Seems that it’s very much a red issue/blue issue to us. Seems that Democrat-run states are the ones looking for that sweet, sweet federal money…even if they’re not willing to make a single concession to President Trump in order to get it. We’ve yet to see any Democrat governor offer to scratch the “sanctuary city” laws off the books in exchange for the money.

And speaking of illegal immigrants, isn’t it interesting that Newsom would make these remarks on the very DAY that his state is mailing coronavirus stimulus money to Ye Olde Undocumented? Yes, California has socked $75 million away for a fund that will send nearly 150,000 illegal aliens a check to help them through the coronavirus blues.

“Aid to illegals but @GavinNewsom says he may have to lay-off police and firefighters because can’t afford to pay them. #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder,” wrote one Twitter user.

Exactly.

Not only should Newsom and California be cut out of any federal bailout money, Congress should immediately begin working to put a stop to any federal money already flowing into Sacramento. If California Democrats want to run their own independent kingdom out there, let them do it with their own money. If they want to abide by the laws of the United States of America, then maybe we’ll talk.