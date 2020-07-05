Carlson 2024? Some Republicans Think Tucker is a Shoe-In for Nomination

According to a very interesting new article from Politico, Republicans are already beginning to look forward to the 2024 election, and they believe they may have identified the one man who can successfully take the MAGA torch from President Trump and bring the party into a new era: None other than Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Politico spoke to sixteen Republicans in various levels of the party, and found that many of them are starting to look at the outspoken TV conservative as the natural successor to Donald Trump.

“Sixteen prominent Republicans interviewed by POLITICO said there’s an emerging consensus in the GOP that the 51-year-old Carlson would be formidable if he were to run,” the site reports. “Some strategists aligned with other potential candidates are convinced he will enter the race and detect the outlines of a stump speech in Carlson’s recent Fox monologues. Others, particularly those who know him well, are skeptical that he would leave his prime-time TV gig.”

Rich Lowry of National Review told Politico that while he doesn’t know if Carlson would be interested in running for office, he would be a force to be reckoned with if he decided to throw his hat into the ring.

“What he’s been saying speaks for a lot of people, and it’s basically not expressed or serviced by most Republican politicians,” Lowry said. “There’s a lot to be said for being fearless, and he is, while Republican politicians, as a breed, are not.”

Commenting on the surging popularity of Carlson, Washington Post sourpuss Paul Waldman was typically negative about the prospect of the television star running for the Republican nomination.

“When Republicans look at the wreckage that came from their decision to make Trump their leader, the conclusion some are coming to is that what they need is just a better TV personality: someone plays on the same grievances and resentments, but might be a little more competent if given the most powerful job in the world,” Waldman wrote.

Ah, Paul, you really don’t get it. Wreckage? Not hardly. Granted, this hasn’t been the greatest year in the history of our republic, but can you imagine how much worse it would have been had we had a Democrat like Hillary Clinton in office? Had we had a Democrat-controlled Senate? Our economy wouldn’t just be falling, it would be cratering.

We’ll reserve our specific thoughts on Carlson as a candidate – four years is a long time, and we’ve yet to see any indication at all that Tucker is interested in the job. But if we were looking across the landscape in search of the man who can take the MAGA baton and run with it? We could definitely come up with worse choices…