Carville: GOP So Evil They’ll “Kill People” to Stay in Power

Democratic strategist James Carville was on MSNBC this week, catastrophizing as usual about things that are not really that big of a deal.

Having finally gotten what he wanted this week – Bernie Sanders dropping out of the primaries – you’d think that Carville would be in a good mood. His boy Joe Biden is guaranteed the Democratic nomination now, so we can look forward to him bumbling, gaffing, and sexually molesting his way through the campaign season. But if Carville was taking any joy from Sanders’ misfortune, it wasn’t obvious from his demeanor.

What got in his bonnet? Why, the fact that Wisconsin went forward with their election on Tuesday.

“My kind of mission in the short-term is to sound the alarm to say [that] Mitch McConnell and the Supreme Court — they’re going to do everything they can to hold onto power,” Carville said, nonsensically. “This thing in Wisconsin was one of the most awful things I’ve ever seen in my life. The extent that they will go to to hold onto power — it was all about one Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin — they will kill people to stay in power, literally.”

Uh-huh. And how does that work, exactly? Did the Republican Party hold a gun to any Wisconsin voter’s head and force them to go out to the polls on Tuesday? And even if they did, how does that play to the GOP’s benefit? Is there some magic formula that says that Republicans win elections when there is a pandemic going around? Not sure we’ve heard that calculation. If anything, the fact that Bernie and Biden were on the ballot in Wisconsin would seem to us to make it more likely that the Democratic candidate for the Supreme Court would win…not less likely. But you know, that’s what happens when you listen to James Carville; you leave logic and sense behind.

Sad thing is, when it comes to prominent Democrats, he’s actually sharper than most. Think about THAT for a minute.

Speaking of logic, Carville also said that – even though the Republican Party is literally willing to kill entire populations in order to stay in power – he was confident that Trump would be booted out of office in November.

“I am totally, totally unimpressed by President Trump’s political powers,” he said. “I have absolutely no fear. What I do fear is what you had in Wisconsin where they try to muck with the election and stop people from voting. But if we go to post in November with anything close to a level playing field, it’s going to be a Democratic wipeout. People are not going to vote for four more years of this.”

Yes, by going forward with the election, Republicans tried to “stop people from voting.” And Carville is concerned that something like that might happen in November.

Uh, this is giving us a headache. We’re sure it all makes sense somehow, some way, but we’re just not smart enough to figure it all out.