Chelsea Handler Embarrasses Herself Trying to Call Trump a Racist

Comedian Chelsea Handler, last seen starring in a Netflix documentary where she parades herself in front of random African-Americans to apologize for her white privilege, embarrassed herself yet again on Wednesday when she insinuated that Trump only issued pardons and clemency for white convicts.

“While our president exonerates criminals and releases them from jail, notice what color they all are,” tweeted the race-obsessed Handler.

Handler was referring to a rash of pardons handed out by Trump on Tuesday, where he granted clemency to 11 people, including former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and financier Michael Milken – both of whom are admittedly white.

But if Handler had scratched beneath the bare surface, she would have seen that her tweet was a humiliating mistake in the making.

“I’ve noticed a lot of them are black! What are you trying to say, Chelsea?” tweeted comedian Mark Dice.

Even one of the people who received clemency schooled her on Twitter.

“I’m BLACK,” replied Angela Stanton-King, who was convicted in 2007 for her part in a theft ring.

The list of 11 also included black women Crystal Munoz and Tynice Nichole Hall; their cases were brought to Trump’s attention by Alice Marie Johnson, another black woman who was pardoned by President Trump in 2018.

Twitter user Robby Starbuck pointed out Handler’s mistake to her: “Chelsea, This is @theangiestanton, Tynice Hall & Crystal Munoz. All were granted commuted sentences or a full pardon. He did 11 commutations or pardons today. Out of 11, 7 looked white (63%). Whites (including white hispanics) account for 77% of the population. You’re ignorant.”

But instead of taking responsibility for her error and admitting that she was in fact an ass of the highest order, Handler doubled down and moved the goalposts.

“First of all, that was Jared Kushner prison reform and it was inspired by his father,” tweeted Handler. “The black people who were released from prison were never criminals to begin with. They had low level drug possessions. Trump just released real criminals and they are all white.”

Well, you’ve heard of “no true Scotsman” arguments, and here we have the corollary: “No True Black Criminals.”

Wokeness is a mental disease.