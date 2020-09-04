Chicago BLM Activist: It’s Racist to Call Someone a Criminal

Constantly determined to push the Overton Window further and further to the left – if not into utter insanity – Black Lives Matter organizers and their leftist allies are always dropping new bombshells of undistilled stupidity into the conversation. Not even a week after a trans author named Vicky Osterweil attracted attention for a book promoting looting as a coherent element of social justice, Chicago BLM organizer Ariel Atkins told a local news outlet that it’s actually “racism” to call a looter a criminal.

Do tell, Ariel.

Atkins told WBEZ that her chapter of BLM “100 percent” supports the rioters and looters who have wreaked havoc throughout the city, claiming that the goods that people steal from area stores amounts to “reparations” for the black community.

“The whole idea of criminality is based on racism anyway,” she said. “Because criminality is punishing people for things that they have needed to do to survive or just the way that society has affected them with white supremacist BS.”

Atkins criticized African-American Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who denounced the looting as “straight-up felony, criminal conduct.”

“It’s like her deciding what is criminal and what isn’t,” Atkins said, as if the concept of looting being a criminal act is something Lightfoot came up with in the shower that morning. “I will support the looters ’til the end of the day. If that’s what they need to do in order to eat, then that’s what you’ve got to do to eat.”

Yes, we’re sure all of those rioters and looters were simply starving families looking for their next meal.

Atkins said that it was absurd to think that any societal progress could be made with peaceful protests alone.

“Winning has come through revolts. Winning has come through riots,” she said. “The only people that can undermine our movement are the police, our oppressors, and then us when we don’t believe in the people that we’re fighting with. If anyone is attacking this city, it’s them. And anybody who is rising up and saying, ‘We won’t take this anymore, we’re going to do what we want’ — those are the people that she should be trying to protect, and those are the people that she should be getting outraged for.”

Well, if the police are the only people who can undermine this movement, then we can only hope they are good and prepared to do just that. Oppress away, officers of Chicago. Oppress away, police of Portland. Oppress away, cops of this nation. The thin blue line has never – ever – been more essential than it is right now.