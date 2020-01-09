Climate Kookery: Elizabeth Warren Rolls Out Her Worst Idea Yet

It’s not easy to keep “out-lefting” yourself in a campaign that pits you against self-proclaimed socialist Bernie Sanders, but we’ll be damned if Sen. Elizabeth Warren isn’t giving it the ol’ college try. In remarks to “Morning Joe” on Wednesday, the Massachusetts Democrat said that her administration would make sure that all new buildings from 2028 forward meet carbon neutral standards.

“What scares me is every time you go back to the scientists, they tell you two things. It’s worse than we thought and we have less time,” Warren said. “That means we’ve got to be willing to do things, for example, like regulation. By 2028, no new buildings, no new houses, without a zero carbon footprint.”

If that example of economy-grinding, big government regulation doesn’t send a chill down your spine, perhaps you’ll like some of her other climate-focused ideas. Like her plan to make light-duty trucks and cars carbon neutral by the end of the decade. Or her determination to make the entirety of electricity production carbon neutral by 2035.

Or this nonsense: “We also need to make environmental justice really at the heart of our climate plan. A central part of the plan for me is I want to put a trillion dollars into cleaning up the places that collectively we have destroyed as a nation and bringing them back.”

Yeah! What’s a trillion dollars here or a trillion there? If it’s in the name of “ ____ justice,” then there’s no amount of money we won’t spend!

This isn’t Warren’s first brush with climate extremism, of course. She was one of the first pandering politicians to endorse Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s outlandish Green New Deal, and she told CNN in September that she would enact carbon taxes and “climate adjustment fees” on goods coming into the United States.

Political experts have said that the effect of those taxes would primarily hurt American working families.

“While oil, natural gas, and coal companies would be responsible for paying the fee, they would likely pass a significant share of the associated cost on to their customers. As with the increase in energy costs, the increase in the cost of nonenergy goods and services would disproportionately impact low income households.”

That analysis came not from the Heritage Foundation or the Republican National Committee, by the way. It’s the text of an internal memo from…wait for it…the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2015.

But Warren assures us that all of this wonderful progress will be paid for by people richer than any of us will ever be or will ever meet, so why worry? It’s not like this woman has ever lied…