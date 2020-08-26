CNN Scumbag Calls Nick Sandmann a “Snot Nose Entitled Kid”

Ahh, remember way back to, what was it, 2018? Remember back then, when you couldn’t whisper a word of criticism about the anti-gun Parkland kids because, gosh, who would be such a cretin as to attack teenagers? And remember, not long after, when we heard the same song and dance about anyone who expressed skepticism about The One and Only Great and Wonderful Greta Thunberg. If you said anything about her that wasn’t awash in praise, you were a creep who should go re-evaluate your life.

But then, if it weren’t for double-standards, the left wouldn’t have any standards at all. That’s why CNN’s Joe Lockhart felt just fine about smearing former Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann during his Republican National Committee speech.

“I’m watching tonight because it’s important. But i don’t have to watch this snot nose entitled kid from Kentucky,” Lockhart tweeted.

Classy!

“Your bosses at CNN defamed this kid,” noted Pradheep Shanker of National Review. “The entitled snot nose idiots were from CNN … not the other way around.”

“Yeah, I guess he is entitled….to the money your clown network has to pay out for defaming him,” wrote Chuck Ross of the Daily Caller.

“Joe Lockhart enjoys picking on an 18-year-old who has a far greater net worth than he does,” noted radio host Jason Rantz. “After CNN tried to destroy Nick Sandmann, he sued and they were forced to settle. Maybe Joe had to take a pay cut for the settlement.”

Remarkably, Lockhart wasn’t even the only CNN personality to smear Sandmann.

“Hey @N1ckSandmann, I watched your speech tonight at the #RNCConvention2020 with an open mind, thinking I might hear something that would convince me of your position that you were an innocent victim of a cruel media. I was disappointed, but not surprised, to hear otherwise,” said CNN’s Jeff Yang.

Sandmann replied to Yang on Twitter, merely noting, “I can’t say I’m too surprised.”

No, and we’re not either, but it’s still notable. CNN is a cesspool of liberal hate, yes, but you would think they would have learned some lesson, no matter how tiny, from their lawsuit. You’d think just the ethics of going after a teenager like this would give them pause.

But then, they see Sandmann as the living, breathing refutation of their claim to be a legitimate news network. We suppose it’s understandable that they would hate him.