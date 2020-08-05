CNN’s April Ryan “Cannot Wait” to See Trump Ejected by U.S. Troops

In the latest edition of the left’s “Trump is going to refuse to leave after losing the election” propaganda, CNN’s April Ryan said this week that she’s looking forward to the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration, which she predicts will be shown in a split-screen with U.S. military troops forcibly ejecting Donald Trump from the White House.

In an episode of “CNN Newsroom” on Sunday, the relentlessly-biased Ryan was asked about the president’s recent comments regarding mail-in ballots and their inherent problems.

“April, if the president is concerned about the security of this election, the integrity of this election, why aren’t they investing more to make sure it is secure and can go forward without a hitch?” asked host Ana Cabrera.

Ryan said Trump was displaying “hypocrisy” in his remarks because he has used mail-in voting himself. This, of course, is a disingenuous attempt to conflate traditional absentee voting with what Democrats are proposing for the election in November, which is universal mail-in balloting. The two can hardly be compared. You’re talking about a situation where individual voters make an official ballot request from the state and comparing it to a situation where the state mails out ballots to every Tom, Dick, and Illegal Alien on the books. The potential for fraud is breathtaking.

But Ryan then moved on to the left’s favorite new conspiracy theory.

“Going back to the issue of January 20th, about the president not leaving — Maya Angelou said, ‘if they show you who they are, believe them.’ The president has said before, in many tweets, that he wasn’t going, he said it months ago. Joe Biden’s even acknowledged it. And it’s real,” she said.

“So there’s going to be a split screen on January 20th, 2021,” she predicted. “If Joe Biden is now going to be the 46th president of the United States, you will have him being inaugurated and watching police and armed forces trying to pull Donald Trump out of the White House. I cannot wait for that split screen.”

Yeah…that sounds like it would be a great moment for the republic, April.

Of course, the idea that Trump is going to plant himself in the Oval Office and force the U.S. military to remove him is laughable beyond words. What’s not laughable, however, is the way Democrats like Ryan keep harping on this possibility. She’s right: Joe Biden has indeed floated this theory. So has Sen. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina. So has Hillary Clinton. You have to wonder: What are they setting Americans up for?

Our best guess is that they know exactly how much fraud Democrats are going to engage in to win this election. And they want to lay the groundwork so that any pushback from Trump at all is seen as an act of unthinkable treason.

That this is coming from the same people who still haven’t accepted the results of the 2016 election is just…too much.