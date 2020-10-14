CNN’s Don Lemon: It’s Not “Legitimate” to Ask Democrats About Court-Packing

The day before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi absurdly accused CNN of being filled with Republican “apologists,” TV host Don Lemon lectured fellow anchor Chris Cuomo on the subject of Democrats packing the Supreme Court. According to Lemon (television’s dumbest man), “it’s not a legitimate question” to ask Democrats whether or not they would pack the court with liberal judges in response to the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. Even though many liberal pundits (and quite a few elected Democrats) have endorsed this strategy, Lemon for some reason thinks the topic should be off-limits.

“Why are you pushing [Cory Booker] about court-packing?” Lemon asked Cuomo during the hand-off between the two shows. “Because you’re doing the Republicans’ work.”

“No, I’m not,” Cuomo said. “It’s a legitimate question.”

“Well, look, it’s not a legitimate question in that, during the debate, the vice president raised the question,” replied Lemon. “The moderator didn’t raise the question. Plus, it is — this is something that — this is a hypothetical. Whether or not — Joe Biden has said twice, at least on tape that I’ve seen, how he feels about court-packing. And I think it’s a distraction from the Republicans–”

Cuomo interrupted, wondering why Biden won’t just answer the question.

“Because he doesn’t have to,” Lemon sniffed.

Lemon further defended Biden’s position by saying that it’s up to the legislature whether or not the pack the court. To which Cuomo noted that his guest that evening had been Cory Booker, a member of the U.S. Senate. And, of course, Booker also refused to say whether or not he supports expanding the size of the Supreme Court.

“I don’t think he has to answer it. Because I think it is a red herring,” Lemon insisted. “It’s a hypothetical. I’m sure there are some Democrats who want to do it. It’s never, ever, ever going to happen.”

Ah, well now that a political genius with the gravitas of DON LEMON says it’s never going to happen, we suppose every journalist can put away their question booklets and stop asking Democrats whether or not they support the idea. If we’d known Lemon’s position before the debates, the moderators (and Mike Pence) could have saved their breath.

The truth is: Court-packing is anything BUT a hypothetical. Amy Coney Barrett IS getting confirmed, and many Democrats have said that if she is, court-packing is the only way forward. And the fact that Democrats are suddenly mum on this topic is startlingly newsworthy.