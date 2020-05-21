Cuomo Blames Trump for His Own Decision to Put COVID Patients in Nursing Homes

You wouldn’t really know it from paying attention to the mainstream media, which is still running with the ludicrous story that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is the shining knight of coronavirus response competence, but the truth is that there may be no leader in America directly responsible for more death than the Empire State’s top Democrat. With his decision to shuffle coronavirus patients into nursing homes, Cuomo basically ensured that thousands more would die from this disease than necessary.

Asked about that horrendous move at a press conference this week, Cuomo had the audacity to shift the blame to President Donald Trump.

“This is a political season, I get it,” Cuomo said. “I’m not going to get into the political back-and-forth, but anyone who wants to ask why did the state do that with COVID patients in nursing homes, it’s because the state followed President Trump’s CDC guidance.”

Critics, then, who want to understand why more than 5,000 people have died in New York nursing homes “should ask President Trump,” he said.

“I think that will stop the conversation,” he said, smugly.

Well…not so much, Andrew.

Because Trump had nothing to do with the fact that you ordered, on March 25th, that “no resident shall be ­denied readmission or admission to nursing homes solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19.”

And then, as the death toll skyrocketed over the next six weeks, you failed to go back and change the order. That was Trump’s fault? You’ve practically built your entire governorship on calling the president a fool and an idiot. You’ve gone out of your way to sign laws and push policies solely intended to thwart his administration and push back against his agenda. But now, when your arrogance and incompetence have landed you in hot water…you want us to believe that you were simply following Trump’s lead?

Okay.

But maybe Cuomo just hasn’t thought through his argument all that critically. That’s easy to believe, because earlier this week, when asked what he would tell families who have seen their loved ones die in New York nursing homes, he seemed rather apathetic.

“Older people, vulnerable people are going to die from this virus. That is going to happen despite whatever you do,” Cuomo shrugged. “Because with all our progress as a society, we can’t keep everyone alive.”

Well. There you have it. Can’t save ‘em all, folks.

People actually want this guy to be president?