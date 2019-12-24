Cuomo Won’t Have Any Evil TRUMP Judges Doing Weddings in HIS State

In one of the silliest acts of political gamesmanship we’ve seen all year, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo actually vetoed a bill this week that would have allowed federal judges to officiate weddings in the state. Why did he do it? Were there great concerns that this might lead to a federal takeover of New York? Was it some kind of partisan Republican bill meant to deny the Obergefell decision? Was there some minor pork in the bill that Cuomo was determined to block?

No, he just did it because that’s how much he hates President Trump.

“I cannot in good conscience support legislation that would authorize such actions by federal judges who are appointed by this federal administration. President Trump does not embody who we are as New Yorkers,” Cuomo said. “The cornerstones that built our great state are diversity, tolerance, and inclusion. Based on these reasons, I must veto this bill.”

That explanation makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. This move is as stupid as it is meaningless. Does Cuomo actually think this is going to hurt President Trump in any way? Does he think he actually made a stand for some principled position? This is the kind of thing you do when you don’t really have a firm understanding of government, when you are eaten up with Trump Derangement Syndrome, and when you have the mentality of a four-year-old brat.

Classic Cuomo, in other words.

“The legislation, referred to by NBC News as ‘noncontroversial’ and ‘bipartisan,’ was passed 148 to 2 in the New York Assembly, and 61 to 1 in the Senate. It would have simply opened the door for all federal judges to officiate weddings. Currently, all state judges have the authority to proceed over marriage unions, but only certain federal judges may do so. Cuomo said he couldn’t bear to risk that a Trump-appointed judge might oversee a wedding, so he shut down the legislation with his veto power,” reported The Blaze.

In remarks to the New York Post, Nick Langworthy of the NY Republican Party said, “It’s hard to imagine a more petty, small action from a sitting governor.”

Let’s all remember this moment when and if Cuomo ever decides he’s ready to run for president. Between this, turning the Brooklyn Bridge pink in support of abortion, and telling the press that he doesn’t believe “America was ever that great,” he’s unfit for New York, and he’s damn sure unfit for Washington.