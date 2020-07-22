Defund the Police? Only 23% of Americans Think It’s a Good Idea

Has the backlash finally arrived? Will common sense and sanity actually win out against critical race theory, anarchy, and Marxism? Well, we’re not ready to call that victory quite yet, but a new survey from Rasmussen Reports indicates that Black Lives Matter and their most radical proposals may not have quite as much popular support as you would think reading The New York Times.

According to the survey, 66% of Americans oppose cutting police budgets in their communities so that it can be redirected to social services – the exact defunding scheme that has been preached by liberals since George Floyd’s death in late May. Only 23% want to “defund the cops where they live.”

Yeah, this stuff gets real when you start talking about it happening in your backyard. It’s one thing to vaguely support “defunding the police” when you live in Idaho and you’re protesting for (the idea of) black men in Minneapolis. It’s quite another to realize that when you personally have to call 911 to get the cops out to your house, you might be greeted with nothing more than a recorded message. No, I don’t need a social worker! I need a guy with a badge and a gun!

Oh, by the way, lest you think this is a racial divide: 57% of black respondents said they oppose cutting police budgets in their communities.

61% of all respondents predicted that defunding the police would lead to a rise in crime. We can only assume they based that prediction on the fact that violent crime is already up 200-300% in major cities that were home to Black Lives Matter protests/riots. And that’s before the defunding has even begun!

Nonetheless, it looks like a couple of woke California communities are going to forge ahead with this experiment in certain disaster.

From the San Francisco Chronicle:

Oakland and Berkeley have set themselves on a path to fundamentally rethink the police. The question now is whether they can deliver.

Cities that vow to quickly chop law enforcement budgets will come under scrutiny. In wanting to be leaders, they will confront powerful police unions that tend to land the best municipal labor contracts. They will weigh the public’s appetite for a different version of public safety and test politicians’ willingness to start a process that may take years.

“I want to treat this as a real thing and a real mandate,” Oakland Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney said, adding that she hopes to debunk the perception that “police keep us safe.”

Well, we suppose you can’t have a real debate until you have real evidence. Our thanks to Oakland and Berkeley for volunteering to be our canaries in the coal mine. Can’t wait to see the results. We’ll be watching…

…from as far away as possible.