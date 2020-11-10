Dem Senator: I’ll Stand in the Way of Crazy Left-Wing Proposals

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), undoubtedly the most conservative Democrat in the Senate, ruffled some feathers this week when he told Fox News that he would not stand idly by and watch a (potential) Democrat majority take the country into the far reaches of radicalism. In an interview with Bret Baier on Monday, Manchin swore an oath to keep Sen. Chuck Schumer from his plan to “change America” and “change the world” if Democrats win the remaining Senate races in Georgia.

“Well, there’s a lot of people that are concerned. There’s a lot of fear tactics that are being used right now,” Manchin said. “If both of the Georgia senators were elected from the Democratic Party, then that would be 50/50, if both Dan Sullivan and Thom Tillis win; 50/50 means there’s a tie. But if one senator does not vote on the Democratic side, there is no tie and there is no bill.

“So, I commit to you tonight and I commit to all of your viewers and everyone else that’s watching, I want to lay those fears, I want to rest those fears for you right now, because, when they talk about whether it be packing the courts or ending the filibuster, I will not vote to do that,” Manchin continued. “I will not vote to pack the courts. I think — and I will not vote to end the filibuster. Bret, this system, the Senate, this so unique body in the world, it was made to work together in a bipartisan way. And once you start breaking down those barriers, then you lose every reason that we are the institution that we are, the most deliberative body.”

Manchin then reiterated that he means to stand as a bulwark against any efforts to turn the Senate into a rubber stamp for Pelosi and Biden.

“So, I want to lay those fears to rest, that that won’t happen, because I will not be the 50th Democrat voting to end that filibuster or to basically stack the court,” he said. “And then all the other things you’re hearing about, Bret, also, is — defund the police. I don’t know of any of the Democrats in the caucus that are for defunding the police. We are not for that whatsoever. And when they talk about basically Medicare for All, we can’t even pay for Medicare for some. It doesn’t make any sense at all. We have got to fix the Affordable Care Act we have. And I think our Republican — moderate Republicans will work with us to now repair what needs to be repaired.”

Leftists on Twitter, of course, reacted to Manchin’s words with their usual calm and logical responses.

“Actually, filibuster or no, there’s no reason to have a Senate. It is an artifact of a slaver constitution that in both intent and practice preserves white minority rule,” wrote one genius.

Joe Manchin strikes us as a reasonable, thoughtful, moderate Democrat.

Unfortunately, that makes him one of the rarest types of people in the country.