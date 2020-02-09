Democrats Sponsoring the “Most Radical Piece of Legislation” in U.S. History

On his Fox News program Friday night, Tucker Carlson drew attention to a new piece of legislation currently being sponsored by at least 44 House Democrats. While the legislation has zero chance of moving through the Senate successfully these days, the New Way Forward Act is a hint at what could be to come if radical Democrats ever seize control of the White House and Congress together.

Here’s what the activists at the National Immigration Justice Center had to say about the bill in December:

The New Way Forward Act would reduce mass incarceration by ending mandatory detention and banning for-profit immigration jails and by ending federal prison sentences for people who cross the border seeking freedom, safety, opportunity, or to reunite with their families. The legislation would further strengthen fairness by allowing independent federal judges to review certain decisions of immigration judges that immigration laws passed in 1996 unfairly tried to remove from judicial oversight.

Additional key provisions include those ending the harmful practice of allowing local police to assist ICE with deportations, and allowing people previously ordered deported under unjust laws to come home.

NIJC is proud to join formerly incarcerated community members and dozens of immigrant rights organizations from across the country who have endorsed the bill.

On his show, Carlson said the bill was nothing less than the “single most extreme and disruptive piece of legislation ever to gain widespread support in the Congress in the history of this country.”

Carlson isn’t exaggerating. As he pointed out, the bill would “allow people who have committed serious felonies in other countries to move to the United States legally.”

It would also, he noted, “make it nearly impossible for Federal immigration officials to detain immigrants, no matter how potentially dangerous they are.”

“Perhaps most infuriatingly, and remarkably, it will require taxpayers to transport deported criminals back into the United States,” Carlson said. “In other words, you break our laws, you hurt our people, we will send you a plane ticket. We will pay for you to come back.”

A list of the bill’s sponsors will not come as a surprise to any reader. They include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley.

This is the future of the country if the insurgent leftists of the Democratic Party ever get their hands on real power. And, if you’ve noticed how even mainstream liberals like Joe Biden bend over backwards to appease these radicals, you’ll understand that we don’t have to necessarily elect someone like Bernie Sanders to see that happen. A weak-willed (or lying), regular-ol’ Democrat will put this nation’s laws, culture, and future in extreme peril as well.

If a bill like this ever gets signed into law, the ballgame’s over. Period.