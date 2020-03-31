Democrats Want to Use Coronavirus to Empty Out Federal Prisons

With their bizarre priorities as obvious as ever, House Democrats sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr on Monday, asking him to “release as many prisoners as possible” in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic. Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee, including Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Karen Bass (D-CA) are further demanding that Barr put all federal prisoners under consideration for release, no matter what kinds of crimes they are convicted of. Rape? Murder? Terrorism? Hell with it, just let ‘em go.

“We call on you, in the most urgent of terms, to do the right thing and exercise the authority to modify sentences of prisoners who present ‘extraordinary and compelling reasons’ and immediately move to release medically-compromised, elderly, and pregnant prisoners in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons,” the Democrats wrote. “In addition, we urge that you use every tool at your disposal to release as many prisoners as possible, to protect them from COVID-19.”

Nadler and Bass, whom you’ll recall were at the forefront of impeaching President Trump for an offense that can be found nowhere in the U.S. criminal code, went on to criticize Barr for suggesting in a memo that serious offenders should be kept behind bars during the crisis.

“Your memorandum specifies that priority should be given to inmates in low- and minimum-security facilities and that ‘serious’ offenses should weigh more heavily against consideration for home detention,” the Democrats wrote. “These limitations, unfortunately, beg the question of what you do with individuals who are at a high risk for contracting COVID-19 who are not in low- or minimum-security facilities, who have been convicted of serious offenses, or who have high PATTERN risk scores. We urge you to consider that even individuals in these categories should be assessed for release because they may be elderly or particularly vulnerable.”

Keep in mind some of the “serious” offenders (said in a way that seemingly denies there is such a thing) we currently have locked away in our federal penitentiaries. They include the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski. They include Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the terrorist convicted of blowing up the Boston Marathon. They include Terry Nichols, the right-hand man of Timothy McVeigh, convicted of blowing up a federal building in Oklahoma City. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Nadler and Bass think it’s more important to keep these murderers clear of coronavirus than it is to keep them imprisoned?

Here’s a deal: Any Democrat that wants these prisoners released has to open their own homes to them. You be responsible for the Unabomber, Jerry Nadler. Let us know how it works out.