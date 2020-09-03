Dems: Riots Don’t Exist. Also Dems: Trump is to Blame for Riots.

The Democratic Party really doesn’t have all that many pages in their playbook, as we’ve seen over the last four years. One of their favorite plays, though, is to pretend for months as though Trump is lying about something and then, when it becomes impossible to sustain that fiction anymore, turn around and blame Trump for the something in question.

We last saw this play during the border crisis of late 2018. Migrant caravans were pushing towards the border, law enforcement officials guarding the country were overwhelmed, people were herded into impromptu camps, and all the Democrats would say was, “It’s all a Trump lie. He’s just whipping up fear in advance of the mid-terms. Pay no attention to his racist rhetoric. There are no caravans. There is no migrant surge.”

But then (after the election, mind you), the Democrats and the media finally admitted that, yeah, we’ve got a real problem on our hands at the border. So what did the Dems do? Acknowledge that they’d been lying for the last four or five months? Admit that Trump was right and they were wrong? Fund the wall? No, of course not. Backed against the corner, they started pointing fingers. Yes, there’s a border crisis, but it’s all Trump’s fault! If he would just stand down and let these people cross without delay, there wouldn’t be a problem, see?

Now they’re bringing the playbook out again for the riots infesting our great American cities.

In a speech this week, Joe Biden accused Trump of “stoking violence in our cities.”

“This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country,” Biden said. “He can’t stop the violence — because for years he has fomented it.”

What violence? What is Joe talking about? If you got all your news from Democrats on CNN and MSNBC and The New York Times, you would be completely baffled. Is there violence? We thought there were just “peaceful protests.” We thought the only outcropping of violence was coming from mysterious white supremacists posing as BLM members. We thought those Targets and Auto Zones and Walmarts and Wendys were burning down from spontaneous combustion!

The left has done everything possible to ignore, downplay, and mischaracterize what’s going on in Kenosha, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Minneapolis, and other major cities. Now that the polls are starting to trend against Biden and BLM, they’re trying to make up for lost time by blaming Trump for the actions of Antifa and other leftist groups. It’s a sick, shameful arrow, but it’s one of the only ones the Democrats have in their quiver.

We’ll see if the American public is clueless enough to fall for it.