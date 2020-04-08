Despite Pandemic, Progress on THE WALL Continues at the Border

We’re sure that Democrats had hoped that the coronavirus would, among other things, put a quick stop to progress the Trump administration is making on THE WALL at the southern border, but it doesn’t appear that’s the case. According to a new report from The Daily Caller, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been hard at work handing out contracts and continuing construction even as the country deals with one of the biggest public health crises/economic disasters in recent memory. And why not? If anything should be a wake-up call on how important it is for us to shore up our border security, a foreign disease ought to do the trick.

“Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott on Monday announced that 151 miles of border wall have been completed since the dawn of the Trump administration, along with nearly 200 miles under construction, and 400 miles in the ‘pre-construction’ phase. The update revealed that construction is taking place at a rather rapid pace,” reported the Daily Caller on Wednesday. “Scott’s last update — which was posted on March 30 — revealed that 147 miles of southern border wall had been completed. The numbers indicate that roughly four miles of border wall have been built in just a week’s time.”

This report was confirmed by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, who said this week, “The wall is continuing to be built! Construction teams are self-contained and are continuing to work.”

Naturally, the Democrats are angry that construction is ongoing.

“Key federal agencies, such as the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, should be prioritizing COVID-19 response to stop the spread of the virus, assist local communities, and prevent the deaths of thousands of Americans,” read a letter from 40 House Democrats, sent to the White House on Friday.

And The New York Times went in search of an epidemiologist who would argue against a strawman.

“I’ll be blunt: We already have so many outbreaks around the country and so much community transmission that the wall is meaningless for preventing spread of the virus,” said Kent State University’s Tara C. Smith. “Even if a few extra cases make it across the southern border, those are teardrops in the ocean right now in terms of what we are facing.”

Except literally no one is arguing that we can fast-track the border wall as a way to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Smith knows that, and The Times knows that. This is about keeping our priorities straight, even in the face of a national crisis. And to a great many Americans, securing the border against illegal immigration remains a very important priority right now, last month, and for the foreseeable future.

Good to know that the Trump administration feels the same way.