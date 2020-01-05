Don Jr.? Ivanka? Republican Voters Want to Keep MAGA Going in 2024

We’re still ten months away from the 2020 election, but pollsters are already trying to figure out who Republican voters might want to see replace Donald Trump at the top of the ticket in 2024. The Survey Monkey poll on the far-in-the-future GOP primary shed light on some pretty interesting developments – namely, that a great many Republican voters want to create a new American dynasty based around Making America Great Again.

From The Blaze:

According to a Survey Monkey poll conducted in mid-December, if the 2024 GOP nomination were to be held today, two of President Trump’s children would be among Republicans’ top picks of candidates they would consider voting for to carry the party’s mantle in a general election. With 29 percent and 16 percent support, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, respectively, would be two of the GOP’s leading five candidates.

While Trump’s children perform well among Republican voters, it’s his running-mate, Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the field of possible 2024 candidates they would consider supporting. With 40 percent support, the former Indiana governor is the favorite among GOP voters and Independents who lean Republican.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is also a favorite. At 26 percent, Haley comes in third place in a hypothetical match-up that includes Trump’s children—slightly behind Don Jr. (29 percent) and ahead of Ivanka (16 percent).

We’d say, above all, this points to Trump’s enormous popularity among Republicans more than anything else. Don Jr. has proven himself a master of social media, and he may be in even better tune with his father’s base than his father is, if that’s possible. Ivanka is an interesting case, if only because she still sounds like a Democrat half the time. Not sure we’d be completely thrilled with an Ivanka Trump candidacy, though we do concede she has a good head on her shoulders. She would damn sure make a better “first female president” than Elizabeth Warren or Hillary Clinton.

Other names bandied about in the poll include Sen. Marco Rubio, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Rick Scott, Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, and Sen. Tim Scott.

Then again, according to all of Trump’s haters he’s never leaving office, so maybe we won’t need to worry about all of this.