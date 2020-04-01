Dr. Fauci Slaps Down CNN Clown Jim Acosta in Satisfying Exchange

At a time when the American public can use all the pick-me-ups the federal government can deliver, we have to raise a cheer whenever President Trump and his coronavirus advisers can smack down the loathsome troglodytes in the White House Press Corps. It just never gets old, watching these parasites get what’s coming to them. If they aren’t going to act as responsible journalists, even during this time of crisis, then they can at least provide the public with the entertaining spectacle of them getting dunked on by professionals who are actually doing their jobs.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is one of those professionals, and he was only too happy to slap down CNN’s Chief Clown Jim Acosta in a polite, yet firm manner at Tuesday’s Coronavirus Task Force press conference. It’s one thing to get your butt handed to you by President Trump, who enjoys smacking these idiots around for sport; it’s another to get knocked back in your shell by the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“This may be an uncomfortable question, what would the models have looked like that Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci showed us if we had started the social distancing guidelines sooner in February or January when China and South Korea were doing those sorts of things? If we had started these practices sooner, could these models be different right now?” Acosta asked for no other reason than to make Trump look bad.

“If there was no virus in the background, there was nothing to mitigate,” Fauci patiently explained. “If there was virus there that we didn’t know about, then the answer to your question is probably yes. Now the only trouble with that is that whenever you come out and say something like that, it always becomes almost a sound bite that gets taken out of context, but I think that’s very important, what Dr. Birxs has said, is that if there was covert infections here that we didn’t know about, and we didn’t mitigate them, that they would’ve made a difference. If there was virtually nothing there, then there’s nothing to mitigate. And I don’t know the answer to your question.”

“But they were early. They started early,” Acosta argued. “We were watching South Korea, excuse me, and China and Italy, and we weren’t taking action when those countries were spiking.”

“In a perfect world, it would have been nice to know what was going on” in China,” Fauci replied. “We didn’t, but I believe Jim, that we, we acted very, very early in that.”

There’s just absolutely no reason for this line of questioning, except that it allows Acosta a chance to continue his long-running, pointless feud with President Trump for the benefit of CNN’s last remaining viewers. He is a constant disgrace to journalism, only saved by the fact that he’s surrounded by so many others who aren’t much better.

And yes, it’s always fun to watch him take his medicine…but we’d much rather he be replaced by someone who will actually do their damn job.

Well, we can dream.