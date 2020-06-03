Fed Up, President Trump Moves RNC Convention Out of North Carolina

Less than two weeks ago, President Donald Trump was up front and honest about his thinking as it pertained to holding the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina as scheduled.

“I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August,” Trump tweeted late last month. “Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, @RoyCooperNC is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena.

“In other words,” he continued, “we would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high standard without even knowing if the Democrat Governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space.”

Trump warned that indecision on Cooper’s part would push the party to make some alternative plans.

“Plans are being made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August.,” he wrote. “They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do. Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina!”

Cooper failed to heed Trump’s warning, however. In a letter of Republican officials on Tuesday, the Democrat governor explained that “the people of North Carolina do not know what the status of COVID-19 will be in August, so planning for a scaled-down convention with fewer people, social distancing and face coverings is a necessity.”

President Trump had heard enough.

“Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love,” Trump tweeted. “Now, @NC_Governor Roy Cooper and his representatives refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena – Spend millions of dollars, have everybody arrive, and then tell them they will not be able to gain entry. Governor Cooper is still in Shelter-In-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised. Would have showcased beautiful North Carolina to the World, and brought in hundreds of millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State. Because of @NC_Governor, we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention.”

Can’t really add much to that; Trump pretty much said it all.

Well, maybe we’ll just add one last thing. This was a scene from Charlotte on Tuesday night:

These Democrats are awfully selective about when and how they enforce their precious social distancing, no?