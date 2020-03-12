Forbes Kills Article Questioning Joe Biden’s Mental Fitness

Forbes magazine isn’t necessarily the first publication that comes to mind when you think of left-wing American magazines, but it seems they’re doing their share to boost Joe Biden’s chances in the fall. Why else would they have quickly yanked down an article written by senior contributor Elizabeth Bauer questioning whether or not the Democratic frontrunner is suffering from dementia?

The piece, which drew no conclusions about Biden’s mental state, nonetheless challenged the former vice president to take swirling concerns seriously and take an cognitive assessment test to prove that he’s not suffering from any undiagnosed mental deterioration.

“And — folks, this is where I’ll take off the journalist hat for just a moment: I have watched someone take this test,” Bauer wrote. “To a cognitively unimpaired person, the questions seem trivial. But the individual that I watched take this screening could not answer questions that to an unimpaired person would seem obvious. These are not ‘trick questions’; it’s not an IQ test nor is it designed to ferret out nuances. But if a person really does have impairment, the test really will identify it.

“Which means that, yes, if Biden’s gaffes and his outbursts are just ‘Biden being Biden,’ then there should be an easy enough answer: Biden could take the screening test just as easily as Trump did, and just as easily pass it, and then everyone can just shut up about the issue — unless, that is, the claims of Republicans that he has been pushed and manipulated into this election against his own best interest, and he’d be better off having stayed in retirement, are actually well-founded,” Bauer continued.

These quotes, of course, were pulled from a cached version of the article. Because only hours after Forbes put it up on their website, they pulled it down. They couldn’t have been concerned about factual accuracy, because Bauer wasn’t making factual claims about Biden’s mental health. She was merely saying that, based on a number of bizarre campaign trail flubs and fights, the American people were rightly worries about Biden’s state of mind. She pointed out the remedy for those questions: Take a test and prove that you’re okay.

Why would Forbes want to protect Joe Biden from this sort of scrutiny?

The American people deserve to know, to a reasonable degree of certainty, that the person they’re voting to make President of the United States is not suffering from a degenerative brain disorder. Biden’s words and actions in recent weeks throw that question into sharp relief. The media needs to stop ignoring this important question and give it the due it deserves.