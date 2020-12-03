Former Trump Campaign Manager: “The System is Gamed”

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale did a sit-down interview with Fox News’s Martha MacCallum this week in which he shared his thoughts about what went wrong in the 2020 election and what lies ahead for both Trump and the Republican Party. In the midst of the interview, MacCallum asked Parscale, who was removed from the campaign in September, if he believed that fraud had something to do with the final outcome of the election.

“Do you think there was massive fraud in this election?” she asked.

“I can’t tell you, because I don’t have the evidence,” Parscale said. “I watched that ‘60 Minutes’ thing, where they were — there was — it was the most secure election in the world. Whether there was fraud — but I’ll tell you what. I would think there’s some gaming of it. And I think there’s a thin line between gaming, fraud and hacking.

“Hacking is breaking in. Fraud is just talking about dead people. And I think there was some of that stuff,” he continued. “But there’s also gaming. And gaming is, all of a sudden, I show up to 50,000 households the night after the election and backdate ballots, and, all of a sudden, they show up on the door. Now, some people call that fraud. I call it fraud. But Democrats would call it gaming maybe. Maybe somebody else won’t.”

Parscale said that there were certainly irregularities in the election that need to be investigated.

“The system is gamed,” he said. “Why can’t we, in a country in 2020, find all elections results on the same night? I remember, in 1984, we did. Why, in 2020, we can’t?”

The former campaign chief said, however, that Trump would have still won the election if he’d focused more on the comparison of himself and Joe Biden. Instead, the election turned into a referendum on the president – and on the one issue where he wasn’t doing well with voters: His handling of the pandemic.

“It was a vote whether you wanted four more years of Trump or not. It was — anyone could have filled that spot, I think,” Parscale said. “I mean, there would have been worse candidates, like Bernie Sanders and stuff, who would have drove people off. And what I mean by that is, Trump — Trump turned it into a referendum. And the campaign turned into a referendum.

“It should have been a choice election,” he continued. “If this was a choice between Trump and Joe Biden, it’s — every poll we made shows and every data sign says Trump wins. And I think that it’s hard to win when you have a referendum against a silent killer like a virus. And I think this came down to COVID. Who do you want to handle COVID and where do you want the country to go? And that’s the only thing he was underwater really on.”