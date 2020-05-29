Fox News Democrat Says Lying Isn’t Protected By The First Amendment

Donna Brazile, the former DNC Chairwoman who was hired by Fox News to be their token punching bag, really exposed her own ignorance this week when she appeared on “The Five” to defend Twitter’s censoring and “fact checking” of President Donald Trump. Brazile, who usually at least has something interesting (if not particularly convincing) to add when she appears on the network, sent the rest of the panel into gales of laughter when she made a bizarre claim about the Constitution.

After co-host Jesse Waters spent a while ranting about Twitter’s biases and their obsession with the president, he concluded that the site could wind up “helping the president” by proving to users how “the whole thing is so cooked up.”

Brazile disagreed, saying that if she were the head of Twitter, she would have actively deleted Trump’s tweets instead of merely affixing them with a fact check label.

“There’s no First Amendment right to lie. Period,” she said.

The rest of the panel fell silent for a moment as they digested this ridiculous claim.

“You can’t lie?” asked a befuddled Greg Gutfeld.

“Well, actually you can,” murmured Dana Perino as the panel began giggling as Brazile’s idiotic statement.

Instead of realizing that she’d just made a fool of herself on national television, Brazile chose to double down.

“There is no First Amendment right to lie. There’s no First Amendment right to lie. You just go ahead and lie,” she declared.

Gutfield replied, “I can say I’m 6 feet tall. Are you going to have me arrested? What would happen to politicians, Donna? If you couldn’t lie, you’d have no politics.”

For reference, here is the text of the First Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

Nowhere does it say that Congress may make a law prohibiting “lying.”

As Gutfield wisely noted, that would be the end of politics as we know it.