Fox News’s Brit Hume on Joe Biden: “He is Getting Senile”

In an interview with fellow Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night, network political analyst Brit Hume said that there could no longer be any denying the obvious: Regardless of what you might think about Joe Biden, his policies, or his likability, the man is slipping when it comes to his mental faculties. Hume said that a series of gaffes and strange confrontations point to the fact that Biden, “like so many people his age, is losing his memory and is getting senile.”

Hume said his analysis wasn’t meant as an attack on the 77-year-old Biden but rather a simple confrontation with the truth.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt about this,” he said. “I have traces of this myself. I know what it feels like. Sometimes you’re confused, sometimes you can’t remember, ‘What are you supposed to do the next morning?’ — and I’m not running for president and it’s probably a good thing I’m not.”

The veteran news anchor said it was disingenuous for Biden’s supporters to wave away his recent stumbles by pointing to his long history of flubs.

“If you’ve known him long enough, you kind of get used to that and you think they’re kind of funny and they’re just part of who he is and they’re kind of harmless,” Hume acknowledged. “More recently, however, he’s begun to forget things. He didn’t know what state he’s in, he couldn’t remember where he was when he met the Parkland students, when he said he was in the White House.”

Hume then turned his attention to a bizarre confrontation between Biden and an auto worker in Michigan, where the Democratic frontrunner became agitated over his stance on the Second Amendment.

“I’ve known him a long time, and he can sometimes work himself up into kind of a passion in speeches and so on when he was arguing about issues and so on in a debate,” Hume said. “But I don’t remember him exploding at voters like he did in this incident today, and hurling profanity the way he did, telling the guy he was ‘full of spit,’ except he didn’t say ‘spit’. That’s something new.”

Hume said that with the nomination all but sewn up for Biden, it was only a matter of time before Democrat voters began realizing the fundamental underlying problems with their candidate.

“I think that over time, the danger for him and for his party is that he may say something that’s so outlandish and so suggestive that his cognitive faculties have failed him, that Democratic voters are going to say, ‘Oh, my Lord, what have we got here?’” Hume said. “Under the pressures of a campaign, who knows what will happen?”