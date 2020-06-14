Hillary Clinton Criticizes Trump for Bringing Campaign Rallies Back

Hillary Clinton once again crawled out of the Chappaqua woods this week to criticize President Donald Trump, arguing that his campaign should keep the rallies on hold due to the coronavirus. Clinton, who has had nothing to say about the dangers of protesting in the streets with a pandemic in the air, did not hesitate to blast Trump for scheduling a return to campaigning.

“If your rallies come with a liability waiver, you shouldn’t be holding them,” Clinton said after reports surfaced that attendees of the Tulsa, OK rally would have to sign a disclaimer releasing the organizers from any COVID-19 responsibility.

The disclaimer, which has generated plenty of snide commentary from the anti-Trump left, reads as follows: “By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”

This is, of course, much ado about nothing. If anything, the Trump campaign should be commended for being transparent with supporters. Imagine what kind of uproar there would be if the president said something like, “Oh, come out to the rally, you won’t get sick, the coronavirus is yesterday’s news!” Here, the people attending can make an informed decision for themselves.

Now contrast that with the idiots who have packed America’s streets for the last two weeks. Were they given proper warning. Well, let’s consider that. Yes, they had access to the same facts about the coronavirus as all of us…but then again, they also had Democrats and the media suddenly forgetting all about the pandemic in their excitement about yet another event that could yield negative reporting about Trump, conservatives, police, and All Things White in America.

Worse, you actually had public health officials cheering them on. You had nurses in scrubs (you know, the same ones who were just begging us to stay indoors the day before yesterday) out there joining the protests.

So save the phony outrage, Hillary. No one is listening to you hypocrites anymore.