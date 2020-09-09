House Republicans Demand Judiciary Hearings Into Antifa Violence

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee have officially had all they can take of Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and his refusal to acknowledge the realities of leftist destruction. In a letter to Nadler this week, ranking Republicans including Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), and Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) kindly asked the chairman to remove his head from his considerable behind.

“Violent left-wing extremists are destroying Democrat-run American cities. As parts of these cities literally burn, prominent Democrat leaders look the other way on lawlessness and disorder,” the letter said. “Even you, the chairman of the powerful Judiciary Committee with a unique platform to denounce left-wing violence, have trivialized it as ‘imaginary’ and a ‘myth.’

“The Democrats’ acceptance and tacit encouragement of violence has real consequences,” the Republicans continued. “It is beyond time that you forcefully denounce left-wing violent extremism and convene a Committee hearing to examine the civic unrest plaguing Democrat-run cities.”

After listing many of the cities in which left-wing rioters have caused havoc in recent months, including Portland, Seattle, and Kenosha, the Republicans demanded that the Democratic Party step up to their sworn responsibilities.

“Democrats have failed to stop the violence and destruction in these cities,” they wrote. “Consistent with the Democrats’ ‘defund the police’ initiative, some Democrat-run major cities have reduced police budgets and local prosecutors have declined to enforce certain laws. Other prominent Democrats, like Senator Kamala Harris, have helped to raise bail money for criminals arrested in riots — money that was reportedly used to release an accused murderer, a convicted sex offender, and someone who shot at a police officer.

“When Attorney General William Barr urged the Committee to condemn mob violence and destruction of federal property at a recent hearing, not a single Democrat spoke up,” they continued. “Instead, you have minimized the violence in Democrat-run cities, calling the radical leftist group Antifa an ‘imaginary thing’ and Antifa violence a ‘myth that’s only being spread in Washington, D.C.’”

We have strong doubts as to whether Nadler will take the opportunity, but the Republicans on his committee are actually offering him a golden chance to salvage the party. It’s now or never. Democrats must confront the chaotic violence threatening American cities from coast to coast, or the party will fall into the ash heap of history.

The public is turning – and turning quickly – against Black Lives Matter and its related entities. If Democrats don’t want to go down with the ship, they’d better start bailing water right now.