“How About NO”: Trump Supporters Reject Alyssa Milano’s Olive Branch

It would be a challenge to find five Hollywood celebrities who went as far off the deep end as Alyssa Milano after President Trump’s election in 2016. Even among the anti-Trump zealots who populate the entertainment industry, Milano managed to make a name for herself as one of his most outspoken haters. So when, after spending most of the last four years trashing Trump, Brett Kavanaugh, Nick Sandmann, and anyone who would dare support this president, she offered a truce with conservatives, her peace offering was quickly and decisively rejected.

“I’d like to extend an olive branch to Trump supporters. I am ready to move #ForwardTogether,” Milano tweeted. “There’s so much work to do to heal the nation. Let’s be a part of the solution and not add to the problems we face. My comments are open. Please reply with #ForwardTogether.”

Milano, for her part, promised that she wouldn’t gloat over Biden’s election win, informing her followers that America “is going to need a lot of humility and compassion right now. Anger and triumphalism is less helpful.”

Unfortunately for her, right-leaning Twitter users recalled how Milano used her platform for years to savagely attack Trump supporters, accuse his voters of being white supremacists, and even determining that “the red MAGA hat is the new white hood” in a reference to the Ku Klux Klan. Only a few short months ago, she opined that “the entire GOP should be tried for treason.”

These actions did not exactly set the stage for a transition into harmony.

“I remember you,” tweeted one person. “You were the one glaring at Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his hearings. You were the one that called conservatives every name in the book and didn’t sensor your words in the least. No way you’d be offering an olive branch had your party lost … How about NO.”

Another user said that Milano did not understand what would be required of her if there was truly to be any “moving on.”

“Moving forward implies you recognize & atone for the wrong you’ve done,” they wrote. “It takes time to build back broken trust. Expecting everyone to say ‘oh let’s forget you called me a Nazi, let’s hang out’ is both hypocritical and immature. Sorry, you don’t get the moral high ground here.”

The idea that leftists think they can spend four years doing everything in their power to divide the country only for everyone to come together and sing kumbaya now that a Democrat won is just more evidence of how badly they suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. They’ve made it abundantly clear how they really feel about half this country. No one’s going to forget about that just because Milano and Biden suddenly want to “get along.”