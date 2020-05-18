Humiliated Adam Schiff: WSJ Editorial Board “Has No Credibility”

Humiliated and exposed by House Intelligence Committee transcripts that prove, conclusively, just how badly he was lying to the American people, Rep. Adam Schiff threw a minor tantrum this week after the Wall Street Journal editorial board raked him over the coals. Schiff said that the Journal has turned into a “Trumpist” newspaper, which we assume means that they don’t mindlessly parrot the latest talking points from the Democratic Party.

In the editorial, the Journal’s editorial board concluded that Schiff spent three years on cable news, where he would “spread falsehoods shamelessly.”

“The House Intelligence Committee last week released 57 transcripts of interviews it conducted in its investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. The committee probe started in January 2017 under then-Chair Devin Nunes and concluded in March 2018 with a report finding no evidence that the Trump campaign conspired with the Kremlin,” the board wrote. “Most of the transcripts were ready for release long ago, but Mr. Schiff oddly refused to release them after he became chairman in 2019. He only released them last week when the White House threatened to do it first.”

Once those transcripts became public, the jig was officially up. The documents show that Schiff and the House Intelligence Committee interviewed scores of witnesses, all of whom told the same story: There was no evidence to suggest that the Trump administration had colluded with Russian hackers to defraud the 2016 election.

“On it went, a parade of former Obama officials who declared under oath they’d seen no evidence of collusion or conspiracy—Susan Rice, Ben Rhodes, Samantha Power,” the WSJ explained. “Interviews with Trump campaign or Administration officials also yielded no collusion evidence. Mr. Schiff had access to these transcripts even as he claimed he had ‘ample’ proof of collusion and wrote his false report.”

Instead of confronting these facts, Schiff told the Daily Beast that the Wall Street Journal should not be trusted.

“It’s really a retreat of the same attacks they made earlier when [Attorney General] Bill Barr came out and misled the country about the Mueller report. Look, the Wall Street Journal editorial page has the same essential content as Fox prime time and the same joint ownership,” he said.

“I’ve had Wall Street Journal reporters tell me how embarrassed they are by their editorial page,” Schiff continued. “This is the same group of editors that repeatedly called for Mueller to be fired when he was doing the investigation, who said that Trump didn’t collude with Russia but that Hillary Clinton did collude with Russia. So they have really no credibility as far as I’m concerned and I think millions of Americans.”

Well, whatever credibility the Wall Street Journal opinion editors do or don’t have, it’s considerably more than you have, Mr. Schiff. Until you admit that you spent three years pretending to have evidence that you plainly didn’t, why would any American ever believe another word that comes out of your mouth?