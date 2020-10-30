Hunter Biden Under FBI Criminal Investigation (But Dad is Silent)

In yet another bombshell piece of news that threatens to derail the Biden campaign in the final days of the race, Sinclair reporter James Rosen said Thursday that Hunter Biden has been under an FBI criminal investigation since 2019 – and that investigation is still ongoing.

Rosen reported that a Justice Department official confirmed to him this week that the FBI is looking into the younger Biden on charges of money laundering. This news corroborates with a Fox News report last week that said the FBI had subpoenaed Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2019 in connection with a money laundering probe.

“Tony Bobulinski tells @WeAreSinclair he was questioned by six @FBI agents, with counsel present, for five hours on October 23, listing him as a ‘material witness’ in an ongoing investigation focused on Hunter Biden and his associates,” Rosen tweeted Thursday. “His cell phones were examined.”

In a statement, Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh said that Joe Biden must be asked about the investigation into his son’s criminal activity.

“We know that Joe Biden lied when he said — repeatedly — that he never discussed Hunter’s foreign business deals,” Murtaugh said. “Tony Bobulinski, a U.S. Navy veteran and former Biden family business partner, puts Joe Biden in the room during the conversations. It’s impossible to believe that Joe doesn’t know that Hunter has been under federal money laundering investigation since last year. Impossible.”

The news attracted the attention of Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who tweeted: “FBI reportedly has active criminal money laundering investigation of H Biden +associates since 2019 My recent report w Sen Johnson outlines biz deals w China gov-linked CEFC + others w all hallmarks of money laundering.”

Grassley linked to the report, which noted, in part:

The Treasury records acquired by the Chairmen show potential criminal activity relating to transactions among and between Hunter Biden, his family, and his associates with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese nationals. In particular, these documents show that Hunter Biden received millions of dollars from foreign sources as a result of business relationships that he built during the period when his father was vice president of the United States and after. In addition to providing new and descriptive details about the nature, origin and extent of payments from Burisma Holdings to Hunter Biden, the documents acquired by the Committees also shed light on a much broader array of questionable financial transactions involving Hunter Biden, other members of the Biden family, and their associations with foreign nationals.

It is probably worth noting that three of Hunter Biden’s business associates have already been convicted of various financial crimes and are currently either imprisoned or awaiting their sentences.

Perhaps Hunter – via the fact that his father could soon be president – will escape the same fate.

Or, you know, maybe the media will finally do its job and report on this crucial story.