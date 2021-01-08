If Trump is So Awful, Why Do They Always Have to Lie About Him?

It’s a thought that’s occurred to us countless times over the last four or five years: If Donald Trump is such a terrible person, why is it that the left constantly has to lie about him to make that point?

You would think that if this man is such a racist, dictatorial, conspiratorial threat to the nation that his critics could make that case without resorting to outright falsehoods. Falsehoods like: He called illegal immigrants “monsters,” he had a statue of MLK removed from the Oval Office, he called white supremacists and neo-Nazis “very fine people,” and on and on. It seems to us that if you’re confronting a man of such immense evil, you would be able to persuade others of that evil using only true facts.

But yet, it keeps happening.

And boy, were the lies ever flying this week after the siege at the U.S. Capitol.

There is a reasonable argument to be made that Trump played a role in inciting the rally-goers. You can make that case. You can make the case that he should have known better than to encourage them to march to the Capitol, armed with the theory that the election had been ripped out from under them by a massive fraud. We don’t happen to subscribe to that theory, but you can make the argument.

What you can’t do is make the FACTUAL claim that Trump sent these supporters into the Capitol to do his bidding. Yes, Trump encouraged them to march. Yes, he encouraged them to protest. But he never – ever – told them to rush the barricades, go onto the grounds, lay siege to the property, break into the building, break into congressional offices, and engage in all the other mayhem of that day. You can scour his rally speech from beginning to end, and you’ll never hear the slightest hint that he was encouraging that kind of behavior. And yet, that’s all we’ve been hearing from his critics on cable news, the mainstream news media, and the Democratic Party.

But that’s not the end of the lies about the Capitol violence. When Joe Biden took to the stage on Thursday for his denouncements, he echoed many in the media when he drew comparisons to this summer’s protests in Lafayette Square – the idea being that when Trump saw (gasp!) BLACK PEOPLE protesting, he didn’t hesitate to use violent means to quell the peaceful gathering.

The truth – which is not something you can ever expect from the mainstream media – is that those protests outside the White House were anything but peaceful.

“On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, OK, there were violent riots in- at Lafayette Park where the park police were under constant attack at the — behind their bike rack fences,” Attorney General William Barr said after the criticism had reached a fever pitch this summer. “On Sunday, things reached a crescendo. The officers were pummeled with bricks. Crowbars were used to pry up the pavers at the park and they were hurled at police. There were fires set in not only St. John’s Church, but a historic building at Lafayette was burned down.

“All I heard was comments about how peaceful protesters were,” Barr continued. “I didn’t hear about the fact that there were 150 law enforcement officers injured and many taken to the hospital with concussions. So it wasn’t a peaceful protest.”

Joe Biden and his Democrat friends in the media don’t seem to understand that the constant lies coming from their side of the divide are largely to blame for what happened at the Capitol on Wednesday. When a group decides (not without cause) that they can believe in no one but themselves, you get chaos.

Rebuilding that trust should be the #1 priority of the media and the U.S. government. Unfortunately, from what we’ve seen this week, they don’t seem interested.