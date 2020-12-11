J.K. Rowling: People “Are Afraid to Speak Up” against Transgender Ideology

J.K. Rowling has been up front and outspoken about two beliefs: That transgender adults deserve respect and the free right to identify how they please, and that there is a clear difference between a “transgender woman” and a woman. These would have been utterly uncontroversial beliefs only a few shorts years ago – and in the mainstream of America and Britain, we’re pretty sure they are STILL uncontroversial beliefs. The average person on the street does not believe that an individual with a penis is a real woman. They just don’t.

Of course, Rowling has been targeted as a bigot and a transphobe for her stunningly-obvious claims, which include skepticism about giving puberty-blocking hormones to children. In a new interview with Good Housekeeping magazine, the Harry Potter author explained that the savage criticism she’s gotten over the past year is part of a concerted effort to keep independent thinkers silent.

“Many are afraid to speak up because they fear for their jobs and even for their personal safety,” Rowling said. “This climate of fear serves nobody well, least of all trans people.”

Rowling says that she’s received death and rape threats for her stances on the transgender issue, but she insists that “more than 90 percent of the letters and emails have been supportive.”

“My correspondence have included medical staff, social workers, prison workers, workers in women’s refuges, and members of the LGBT community, including trans people,” Rowling said. “I believe everybody should be free to live a life that is authentic to them, and that they should be safe to do so. I also believe that we need a more nuanced conversation around women’s rights and around the huge increase in numbers of girls and young women who are seeking to transition.”

Who in their right mind could possibly argue with any of this? Who could argue that kids 16 and under should not necessarily be rubber-stamped into affirmation surgeries and hormones just because they woke up one day and decided they are transgender? How many young kids are growing up with irreversible scars and traumatizing effects of a healthcare industry that was too cowed and timid to stand up and say: This is wrong?

Literally no one thinks that transgender people should be murdered or eliminated from existence. They can do whatever they feel is best for them. But those rights end at the point where they want the rest of us to “affirm” their identities. In your own head, you can be a woman, but back in the observable reality of the known universe, you are still a man. Wearing a dress, changing your name, taking estrogen, and getting a boob job doesn’t change that.

The transgender activism crowd has MASSIVELY overplayed their hand, and the backlash is going to be immense.