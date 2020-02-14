James Carville Snipes at Bernie Sanders: “At Least I’m Not a Communist!”

James “Ragin’ Cajun” Carville has been on a roll since the Iowa caucuses. Like many Democrats, the former Bill Clinton campaign manager is deeply concerned about Bernie Sanders becoming the 2020 nominee and thus sinking any chance the party has of retaking the White House in November.

In the aftermath of Sanders’ (somewhat disputed) victory in Iowa, Carville appeared on MSNBC to throw up his hands, asking Democrats if they wanted to win or if they wanted to turn into an “ideological cult.”

“This party needs to wake up and make sure that we talk about things are relevant to people,” he said. “We need to go back to 2018 where we had good, diverse, strong candidates that had real connections to the community and talked about real things. We’re like talking about people voting from jail cells. We’re talking about not having a border. I mean, come on, people. Everyday people are out there struggling. We’re trying to get votes in Northern Wisconsin and Western Pennsylvania.”

Carville went even further in a subsequent interview with Vox.

“We have candidates on the debate stage talking about open borders and decriminalizing illegal immigration. They’re talking about doing away with nuclear energy and fracking. You’ve got Bernie Sanders talking about letting criminals and terrorists vote from jail cells. It doesn’t matter what you think about any of that, or if there are good arguments — talking about that is not how you win a national election. It’s not how you become a majoritarian party,” he said.

Asked if the Democratic Party has “tacked too far to the left,” Carville said that was putting it mildly.

“They’ve tacked off the damn radar screen. And look, I don’t consider myself a moderate or a centrist. I’m a liberal. But not everything has to be on the left-right continuum,” he said. “Here’s another stupid thing: Democrats talking about free college tuition or debt forgiveness. I’m not here to debate the idea. What I can tell you is that people all over this country worked their way through school, sent their kids to school, paid off student loans. They don’t want to hear this shit.”

Appearing on CNN this week, Sanders was asked about Carville’s remarks.

He replied: “James, in all due respect, is a political hack who said very terrible things when he was working for [Hillary] Clinton against Barack Obama. I think he said some of the same things.”

Never one to let his enemy have the last word, Carville sniped back on Thursday: “Last night on CNN, Bernie Sanders called me a political hack. That’s exactly who the f— I am! I am a political hack! I am not an ideologue. I am not a purist. He thinks it’s a pejorative. I kinda like it! At least I’m not a communist.”

Ah, the Democratic Party is erupting in internal flames.

Grab those delicious marshmallows.