James Comey Hammered From Both Sides After Election Day Tweet

Not that it should have come as any surprise to any sentient human being, but James Comey is out of the closet: On Election Day, he tweeted out a picture of himself wearing a Biden/Harris shirt and making it clear where he stands on the vote.

“Vote for your country,” wrote the former FBI director.

Comey may have thought that he could win over the left’s hearts and minds with this tweet, but he was sadly mistaken. Within hours, he was getting hammered with criticism from both sides of the political divide, proving yet again that even in our divided country we can all come together and agree that James Comey sucks.

“Yes I know voting feels like a very small thing but it is truly the only possible thing any of us can do to save the country from a malignant narcissistic wannabe-fascist,” snarked New York Times writer Jill Filipovic. “Literally nothing else a single person could have done for our country other than cast a ballot in 2020.”

She was joined by the Daily Beast’s Molly Jong-Fast, who tweeted, “Trying not to cost the Democrats the election again?”

And then there was feminist author Geraldine DeRuiter, who wrote, “LOL, you are the reason we are in this mess, it’s not like we’re gonna forget.”

Others, like social activist Helen Kennedy, were more succinct: “Have the decency to go away.”

Conservatives and Trump supporters were no more forgiving of Comey.

“You were the ‘non biased, apolitical’ FBI Director?” asked Connecticut Republican J.T. Lewis. “LOL.”

“Comey, continuing his ego trip, and reminding America that he is a partisan activist,” tweeted GOP official Steve Guest.

Perhaps the winner was Ben Shapiro who kept it short and sweet: