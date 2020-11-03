Kamala Harris Makes Her Closing Pitch…to Illegal Aliens

In the last days of the election, Sen. Kamala Harris apparently decided that Biden’s “good ol’ moderate Democrat” approach was no longer working for her. On Friday, she released a video explaining the difference between “equality” and “equity” that endorsed no less than communism – a set of policies with the end goal of making sure everyone has the same outcome, no matter what color their skin or what their background. And then on Sunday, in response to a question from a Nevada organizer, she made her big closing pitch of the campaign…to illegal aliens!

“I’m undocumented … I can’t vote …What can we do during this election to help make sure that we get you elected?” asked Astrid Silva of the pro-amnesty group Dream Big Nevada.

“You can tell people who can vote what life is like for you now, and what life can be like,” Harris said. “We are committed to shutting down private detention centers and ending policies that have been about separating children from their parents at the border. We want to have a president who understands we are a nation of immigrants. This is a country that was built and that has derived its strength from immigrants coming here over the generations.”

Harris then went on to use the oldest Democrat trick in the book, which is to muddy up the waters when it comes to distinctions between illegal aliens and legal immigrants.

“Define who you are, and you tell the world who you are. Don’t let anybody ever put you in a box because they have a limited perspective on who can do what and who can be one,” she said. “We are all in this together. And so, chin up, shoulders back, right? We speak our truth and know that there will always be people applauding and supporting that even if you can’t see them at that one moment, know that there are so many of us who are supporting your leadership and the power of your voice. It’s really important.”

Of course, Harris targeting illegal aliens for her final pitch isn’t really a lurch to the left for the campaign; Biden has promised to put a 100-day moratorium on all deportations when he gets into office, and he plans to end all immigration enforcement against any illegal alien who isn’t a felon. Additionally, Biden intends to raise the cap on bringing low-income refugees into the country, and he’s made more than a few intimations about finding a “path to citizenship” for the 11-million+ illegals currently living in the United States. His is a campaign dedicated to people who shouldn’t be in the country.

Which makes his lead in the polls all the more dismaying.