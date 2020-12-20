Law Professor Says Black Votes Should Be Counted Twice

In a recent piece for The Nation, assistant law professor Brandon Hasbrouckis argued that black vote reparations can begin to fix our ailing democracy and put things right in our metropolitan communities. Hasbrouckis, who teaches and Washington and Lee University School of Law, says that the Electoral College and other factors conspire to make black votes count for less than white votes; the best way to remedy this situation is to simply count every black vote twice.

Genius!

“One core problem is the Electoral College. Wyoming, which has just 580,000 residents and is 93 percent white, gets three electors because of its two senators and one representative in the House,” he wrote. “By comparison, Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District—which includes Atlanta, has 710,000 residents, and is 58 percent Black—has no dedicated electors or senators and can only occasionally overcome the mostly white and conservative votes from elsewhere in the state.

“This devaluation of Black votes allows our political system to ignore Black lives, and the consequences are devastating,” he continued. “Unequal representation has led to unequal health care outcomes, which the Covid-19 pandemic has only worsened. Without sufficient voting power, Black communities receive substandard education, and politicians are free to appoint judges who sanction mass incarceration, abusive policing, and electoral disenfranchisement.”

Without even getting into his absurd argument that we should double-count black votes, the problems he speaks to (if we generously grant him the idea that these are real problems that exist) are a result of black cities and states choosing pathetic Democratic Party representatives. If Democrats already feel, in the current environment, that they can take the black vote for granted, how much more so will they feel that way if each black vote counts double? Hell, many of these candidates won’t even have to bother campaigning. That’s supposed to improve the situation?

“Because white votes currently count more than Black ones, double-counting Black votes would restore electoral balance,” he wrote. “Vote reparations would be a giant step toward remedying our nation’s long history of denying and devaluing Black votes. To address systemic racism, we must transform how we choose our government. Even if vote reparations aren’t instituted, Black voters will keep tirelessly dragging our states toward a more perfect union. But just imagine our country if our votes counted twice.”

In a healthy, functioning culture, we could dismiss this entire article as the ravings of a madman and go about our business. But in a country where Democrats take seriously the idea of defunding the police and abolishing ICE, we can no longer assume that insanity is a meaningful obstacle. Indeed, it’s only a matter of time before Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez promotes this insipid idea to her bone-simple followers on Twitter.

Of course, judging by some of the strange results in this last election, we’re not entirely convinced that this system isn’t already in place…