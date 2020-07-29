Lib Journalists Embarrass Themselves in Covering Barr’s Testimony

No such thing as liberal bias, eh?

That continues to be the sworn motto of journalists who defend themselves against right-wing attacks on their integrity and fairness, but boy, they sure don’t go out of their way to put that motto into practice. Granted, if you don’t know by now that most of the mainstream media is in the tank for the Democrats, we’re not sure what else could convince you. If it wasn’t obvious before, it has certainly become obvious in the Age of Donald Trump.

But just in case you were one of the last remaining dullards to believe that American journalists do their best to call it right down the middle, Tuesday’s coverage of Attorney General William Barr’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee was surely the last straw. No one could watch the media cheer on the House Democrats without coming to the realization that The New York Times, CNN, PBS, and the Washington Post – to name but a few – are little more than close-knit wings of the DNC.

Media Research Center analyst Nicholas Fondacaro probably had the best rundown of the bias, writing, “Like clockwork, the liberal broadcast networks diligently did their job as the propaganda wing of the Democratic Party and pushed their baseless slander.”

He pointed to CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell as a truly embarrassing example of left-wing bias.

“’CBS Evening News’ anchor Norah O’Donnell was particularly enthusiastic about bashing Barr as she led into the segment,” Fondacaro noted. “She said that Barr is accused of doing President Trump’s political bidding and of a double standard by using federal agents against protesters in Portland, while ignoring armed militias who took over Michigan’s capitol building earlier this year.”

No one in that CBS segment bothered to inform viewers that the anti-lockdown protesters in Michigan actually were peaceful; unlike the goons in Portland, they didn’t try to burn down a federal courthouse or injure police.

Also embarrassing herself was Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig, who got gushy after Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) interrupted Barr at one point in the hearing.

“Excuse me, Mr. Barr, but this is my time. I control it,” the congresswoman said.

This prompter Leonnig to tweet, “She was taking no prisoners.”

She somehow restrained herself from adding a fire emoji to the praise.

That’s more than can be said for PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor, who added that very emoji to a quote from Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA), who admonished Barr for bringing up the late John Lewis.

“I would just suggest that actions speak louder than words and that you really should keep the name of the Honorable John Lewis out of the Department of Justice’s mouth,” Richmond said at the hearing.

In a tweet, the Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy said that Alcindor’s little emoji was all the proof you needed to see her for the Democrat cheerleader that she is.

“In case there was any doubt that Yamiche is a partisan hack, she has helpfully eliminated that doubt for us,” Dunleavy wrote.

As you can say for her, so you can say for all of them.

We now return you to your regularly-scheduled “peaceful protests,” already in progress.