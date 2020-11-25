Limbaugh Criticizes Trump Legal Team for Being All Tell and No Show

A day after President Trump legal team parted ways with attorney Sidney Powell, conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh admitted on the air that he was disappointed and baffled by the team’s legal strategy. Acknowledging that there may be evidence that has not yet been seen by the courts or the public, Limbaugh nevertheless said it was a mistake for the team to hold a huge, bomb-throwing press conference last week and then come up with nothing to back up their significant claims.

“You call a gigantic press conference like that, one that lasts an hour, and you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells,” Limbaugh said. “There better be something at that press conference other than what we got, such as a hacker who can tell us, yep, everything these guys have said is true. I’ve looked into it. I’ve run the software, I’ve hacked this, I’ve hacked that. Even put him behind a screen, if you want to protect his identity.

“I talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference,” Limbaugh continued. “They promised blockbuster stuff, and then nothing happened. And that’s just not good. I mean, if you’re gonna promise blockbuster stuff like that, then there has — now, I understand — look, I’m the one that’s been telling everybody, this stuff doesn’t happen at warp speed, light speed, the way cases are made for presentation in court, but if you’re gonna do a press conference like that with the promise of blockbusters, then there has to be something more than what that press conference delivered.”

At the press conference, Powell was more outspoken and more expansive in her accusations than the rest of the team, drawing allusions to Venezuela, voting machines being designed to commit fraud, China, and virtually everything else under the sun to allege a conspiracy against the president. Only a few days later, the Trump legal team sent out a message saying that Powell does not represent the president.

She replied with a statement of her own: “I understand today’s press release. I will continue to represent #WeThePeople who had their votes for Trump and other Republicans stolen by massive fraud through Dominion and Smartmatic, and we will be filing suit soon. The chips will fall where they may, and we will defend the foundations of this great Republic. #KrakenOnSteroids.”

Whether Powell’s legal actions ever actually match up to her claims, we will have to wait and see.