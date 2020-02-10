MAGA Warrior Lindsey Graham Slams Media for Not Investigating Biden Scandal

If you’d told us only a few years ago that one of the biggest MAGA warriors in the U.S. Senate would turn out to be Lindsey Graham (R-SC), we would have advised you to double up on your prescriptions. But after being firmly in the NeverTrump camp for most of the 2016 election, Graham came quickly to his senses after getting to know the new president. Now Graham is one of the most reliable defenders of President Trump in Washington, and he doesn’t miss a chance to show the media how corrupt and useless they’ve become.

Graham was back at it on Sunday in an interview with Margaret Brennan of CBS’s “Face the Nation.” Just before a commercial break, Brennan decided to slip in one of the liberal media’s most tiresome lies – the myth that everything about former Vice President Joe Biden, his son, and Ukraine was completely above board. The myth that any allegations of wrongdoing have been debunked.

“We’re going to have to take a quick break,” Brennan said. “I do want to say, though, that to this point, nothing has been in any way substantiated in regard to corruption when it comes to Joe Biden himself. His son served on the board and was paid for it.”

“I just think the media is so in the tank over this issue, it makes me sick to my stomach,” said Graham.

“You were saying it needs to be investigated,” Brennan said.

“Yeah,” Graham replied. “Nobody’s investigating it.”

“You’re acknowledging there’s no proof of it,” said Brennan.

“CBS hasn’t sent one reporter—”

“To Ukraine?” asked Brennan. “Yes we did.”

“Yeah,” Graham scoffed. “I don’t think you take it seriously.”

Brennan told the audience that they would take this debate up after the break, but that turned out to be a false promise. No surprise there. The media is well-practiced in “debunking” Republican talking points when there’s nothing but liberals around to back each other up. It’s quite a different story when they have on an intelligent, thoughtful conservative like Graham, who knows damn well what kind of propaganda game the media is playing. Once they get just a little bit of push-back, they either retreat like the cowards they are, or they stand their ground and wind up looking like fools.

Either way, works for us.